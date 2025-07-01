Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is finalizing its first 1000 litre supply order of a Graphene oxide liquid product. The Graphene oxide liquid consists of high-grade 0.04% Graphene oxide liquid (4 Grams/L) and will be used as a liquid additive for concrete formulation and mixing. This strategic initial order establishes a working relationship with an international supplier of Graphene oxide liquid for Argo's innovative concrete, cement, and asphalt products across North America.

Argo will place an initial order of 1000 litres of high-grade Graphene oxide liquid, produced from 99% pure vein graphite one of the purest forms available globally.

The Graphene oxide liquid is a ready-to-mix product designed as a concrete additive. It complies with USA import regulations, EPA standards including those under the US Customs Act and Export and Import Permits Act, ensuring its suitability for advanced construction applications. The purchase also fosters collaboration between Argo and its initial supplier in areas such as data sharing, product design, and dispersion techniques, with the goal of optimizing the performance of graphene-enhanced concrete solutions.

"This agreement marks a transformative milestone for Argo as we integrate cutting-edge Graphene oxide technology into our sustainable construction materials," said Scott Smale, President, and CEO of Argo. "Partnering with a respected global leader in Graphene production strengthens our ability to deliver high-performance, eco-friendly concrete, cement, and asphalt products to the North American market. Our goal is to immediately develop salable products for the North America market and work on EU certification to develop sales in Germany and the EU market.'

Argo retains the right to inspect and reject non-conforming shipments within 10 business days, and the supplier has agreed to provide replacement material at their cost for any defective product. Argo will comply with all Canadian and U.S. import regulations, including certificates of origin and purity certifications.

This supply order aligns with Argo's mission to advance sustainable construction through innovative materials, reinforcing its leadership in the green technology sector.

The Company announces that it has re-engaged King Tide Media LLC (806E Windward Way No. 816, Lake Worth, Fla., phone 843-368-7691, e-mail: james@kingtide.net) to provide marketing services to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreement is for a one month period commencing on July 1, 2025. The Company has budgeted up to $60,000 (U.S.) for the marketing services of King Tide, including digital marketing and content creation. The Company and King Tide maintain an arm's-length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for marketing services.

Additionally, Argo announces it has extended the agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") ( 614 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2, contact; Adrian Sydenham, email; info@marketsmart.ca, phone no; 877 261 4466. https://www.marketsmart.ca) pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations services for Argo for an additional term of 3 months, commencing July 1, 2025, with either party having the right to terminate upon 30-day notice and renewable by mutual agreement of both parties. Argo will pay MarketSmart a fee of CDN $5,000(plus goods and services tax) per month, plus applicable taxes. The Company and MarketSmart maintain an arm's length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for the services.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

Argo Living Soils Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through its subsidiaries, including Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the agreement, product performance, and future purchase commitments. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory compliance, market conditions, and operational challenges. Actual results may differ materially. For further details, refer to Argo's filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

