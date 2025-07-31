Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce a purchase order with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. of Sri Lanka for one metric tonne of graphene oxide paste (approximately 20% pure graphene oxide).

The purchase order includes 1,000 kg of graphene oxide paste, which is expected to yield approximately 50 tons of liquid dispersion for use as a direct additive in concrete. The paste will be packaged and shipped to Argo's mixing facility in Kenner, Louisiana, for final product preparation and distribution. This agreement marks a significant step toward establishing a long-term relationship with Ceylon Graphene to meet the growing global demand for high-purity graphene in the concrete, cement, and asphalt sectors.

Argo's President and CEO, Scott Smale, visited Ceylon Graphene's facilities in Homagama, Sri Lanka in July of 2025. During the visit, Mr. Smale held productive discussions with Ceylon Graphene's CEO, Manju Gunawardana, and toured the company's laboratory and production facility, as well as the Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC), where advanced graphene characterization and testing are conducted.

"This purchase agreement is a pivotal milestone for Argo," said Mr. Smale. "Recent advancements in graphene production and new scientific testing highlight the transformative potential of graphene in the construction industry. We are excited to leverage this technology to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for the construction sector."

Recent scientific studies published in MDPI demonstrate that graphene-reinforced concrete offers significant improvements over conventional concrete, including a 44% increase in compressive strength, enhanced thermal conductivity, and a 200% reduction in maximum penetration depth. These findings underscore the potential of graphene-modified concrete to deliver superior mechanical strength, thermal regulation, and durability for advanced construction applications.

Investor Relations Engagement

Argo has engaged Cayo Ventures GmbH ("Cayo") (Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug, Switzerland, phone: 41765214100, e-mail: hello@cayo.ch; contact: Yves Toelderer), a marketing agency specializing in investor-focused digital advertising services. The agreement is for a term of three months, commencing on August 11, 2025, with either party having the right to terminate immediately. The Company has budgeted up to Fr$60,000 (Swiss Franc) per month for the marketing services of Cayo. The Company and Cayo maintain an arm's length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for marketing services.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through its subsidiaries, including Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

