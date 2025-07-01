Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFJA | ISIN: FI0009012793 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
01.07.25 | 10:53
0,205 Euro
-14,40 % -0,035
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WETTERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WETTERI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2020,20810:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 08:35 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wetteri Oyj: Maria Halttunen appointed Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Team of Wetteri Plc

Wetteri Plc
Stock exchange release
01 July, 2025 at 9.35 a.m. EET

Maria Halttunen appointed Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Team of Wetteri Plc

Wetteri Plc has appointed Maria Halttunen, M.Sc. Economics and Business Administration, as CFO of the company and a member of the Management Team as of 1 August 2025. Halttunen has worked at Wetteri as Group Controller and deputy CFO since 2022. Previously, she has worked as an Authorised Public Accountant (KHT) in the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy and as a financial management consultant in Greenstep Oy.

As previously announced today, Wetteri's current CFO and COO Pietu Parikka will become the company's CEO as of 1 August 2025.

"Maria is a business-oriented financial expert who knows the requirements of a listed company, the specific characteristics of the car business, and Wetteri as a company. She will be an excellent CFO and member of the Management Team, and her role in developing Wetteri's profitability will be important", says Wetteri's CEO Aarne Simula.

Halttunen's résumé is available at the company website: https://sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/governance/ceo-and-management-team/.

WETTERI PLC

Aarne Simula
President and CEO

For more information:

Aarne Simula, President and CEO, Wetteri Plc
Tel. +358 400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Pietu Parikka, CFO and COO, Wetteri Plc
Tel. +358 50 344 2886, pietu.parikka@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 35 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs approximately 800 people, of whom approximately 76% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.