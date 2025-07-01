Wetteri Oyj: Maria Halttunen appointed Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Team of Wetteri Plc

Wetteri Plc

Stock exchange release

01 July, 2025 at 9.35 a.m. EET

Maria Halttunen appointed Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Team of Wetteri Plc

Wetteri Plc has appointed Maria Halttunen, M.Sc. Economics and Business Administration, as CFO of the company and a member of the Management Team as of 1 August 2025. Halttunen has worked at Wetteri as Group Controller and deputy CFO since 2022. Previously, she has worked as an Authorised Public Accountant (KHT) in the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy and as a financial management consultant in Greenstep Oy.

As previously announced today, Wetteri's current CFO and COO Pietu Parikka will become the company's CEO as of 1 August 2025.

"Maria is a business-oriented financial expert who knows the requirements of a listed company, the specific characteristics of the car business, and Wetteri as a company. She will be an excellent CFO and member of the Management Team, and her role in developing Wetteri's profitability will be important", says Wetteri's CEO Aarne Simula.

Halttunen's résumé is available at the company website: https://sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/governance/ceo-and-management-team/.

WETTERI PLC

Aarne Simula

President and CEO

For more information:

Aarne Simula, President and CEO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +358 400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Pietu Parikka, CFO and COO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +358 50 344 2886, pietu.parikka@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 35 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs approximately 800 people, of whom approximately 76% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/