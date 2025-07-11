Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri's cooperation with Veho expands: a full-service Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lahti

Wetteri Oyj

Media release

11 July, 2025 at 1.30 p.m. EET



Wetteri's cooperation with Veho expands: a full-service Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lahti



Wetteri expands its cooperation with Veho by opening a full-service Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lahti. Mercedes-Benz representation will begin in August 2025 at Wetteri's new dealership, Tupalankatu 5, opened in early 2025.



With the expansion, the share of Wetteri's Mercedes-Benz presence in the national market will increase to about 20%, which makes Wetteri the largest single reseller in Finland after Veho. In the future, Mercedes-Benz sales can be found at the following Wetteri's locations: Joensuu, Kajaani, Kemi, Kuopio, Mikkeli, Oulu, Pori, Rovaniemi and Lahti.



"The partnership with Veho is strategically important to us. In early 2025, our business acquisition in Lahti gave us an opportunity to open a new Mercedes-Benz dealership, and in the future, our customers will also find Mercedes-Benz services in Lahti. We serve both our current and new customers with joy and expertise with the brand we already know. Expanding brands to new locations is an important source of organic growth for us. Our strengthened position in Lahti gives us the opportunity to consider expanding other Wetteri's representative brands in the area in the future, "says Wetteri's CEO Aarne Simula.



"Lahti is a very important market for Veho and Mercedes-Benz and it is really great to deepen cooperation with a partner like Wetteri in Lahti. This further strengthens our position in the Finnish car market", says Janne Kämäräinen, Veho's Director of cars general distribution.

For more information:

Aarne Simula, CEO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +358 400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Wetteri's communications

Tel. +358 50 3369 785, viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 35 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs approximately 800 people, of whom approximately 76% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.