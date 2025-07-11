Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 710000 | ISIN: DE0007100000 | Ticker-Symbol: MBG
Xetra
11.07.25 | 14:50
52,95 Euro
-0,30 % -0,16
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0053,0215:07
53,0153,0215:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 12:30 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri's cooperation with Veho expands: a full-service Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lahti

Wetteri Oyj
Media release
11 July, 2025 at 1.30 p.m. EET


Wetteri's cooperation with Veho expands: a full-service Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lahti

Wetteri expands its cooperation with Veho by opening a full-service Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lahti. Mercedes-Benz representation will begin in August 2025 at Wetteri's new dealership, Tupalankatu 5, opened in early 2025.

With the expansion, the share of Wetteri's Mercedes-Benz presence in the national market will increase to about 20%, which makes Wetteri the largest single reseller in Finland after Veho. In the future, Mercedes-Benz sales can be found at the following Wetteri's locations: Joensuu, Kajaani, Kemi, Kuopio, Mikkeli, Oulu, Pori, Rovaniemi and Lahti.

"The partnership with Veho is strategically important to us. In early 2025, our business acquisition in Lahti gave us an opportunity to open a new Mercedes-Benz dealership, and in the future, our customers will also find Mercedes-Benz services in Lahti. We serve both our current and new customers with joy and expertise with the brand we already know. Expanding brands to new locations is an important source of organic growth for us. Our strengthened position in Lahti gives us the opportunity to consider expanding other Wetteri's representative brands in the area in the future, "says Wetteri's CEO Aarne Simula.

"Lahti is a very important market for Veho and Mercedes-Benz and it is really great to deepen cooperation with a partner like Wetteri in Lahti. This further strengthens our position in the Finnish car market", says Janne Kämäräinen, Veho's Director of cars general distribution.

For more information:

Aarne Simula, CEO, Wetteri Plc
Tel. +358 400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Wetteri's communications
Tel. +358 50 3369 785, viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 35 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs approximately 800 people, of whom approximately 76% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.