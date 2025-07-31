Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A0M4W9 | ISIN: CNE100000296 | Ticker-Symbol: BY6
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 10:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri has signed a dealership agreement with electric car manufacturer BYD in Joensuu, Oulu and Rovaniemi

Wetteri Plc
Media release
31 July, 2025 at 11.00 a.m. EET

Wetteri has signed a dealership agreement with electric car manufacturer BYD in Joensuu, Oulu and Rovaniemi

Wetteri has signed a dealership agreement with BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles (EVs and plug-in hybrids). The agreement will begin in August 2025 and it covers BYD brand sales, maintenance, and spare parts services at Wetteri's locations in Joensuu, Oulu, and Rovaniemi.

"We are very pleased with this collaboration. Wetteri has previously served as a BYD dealer through the vehicle importer, and we have had positive experiences with the brand. BYD is globally significant player in the low-emission vehicle market, and we see a lot of growth potential for it in Finland as well. This agreement strengthens Wetteri's position in the electric vehicle market and opens us opportunities to expand BYD's representation to new locations in the future," says Aarne Simula, CEO of Wetteri.

"This fresh agreement with Wetteri is an important part of our further expansion into the Finnish market, which is a significant one for sustainable mobility. We're confident that customers in Joensuu, Oulu and Rovaniemi will be attracted to our line-up of electric vehicles, which now ranges from compact hatchbacks to performance SUVs", says Maggie Zhou, Finland Country Manager of BYD.

BYD has grown significantly in recent years, both globally and at the European level. The company is especially known for its wide range of fully electric cars, eco-friendly solutions and competitive pricing. In 2024, BYD sold more than 4.2 million electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide, making it comfortably the largest manufacturer of 'new-energy' vehicles.

BYD's range especially meets the rapidly growing demand for affordable electric vehicles. BYD will soon introduce new electric cars to the Finnish market, such as Dolphin Surf and other fully electric SUV and sedan models.

"BYD's representation, along with our other electrical and hybrid vehicle brands, is an excellent example of Wetter's goals towards more sustainable mobility. It is important for us to be able to offer our customers the most appealing selection of low-emission vehicle solutions. BYD's versatile collection offers options in different price ranges for everyone interested in green driving", Simula says.

In 2024, approximately half of the cars first registered in Finland were rechargeable: the share of fully electric cars was approximately 30% and hybrids 20% (Source: Autoalan keskusliitto).

For more information:

Aarne Simula, CEO, Wetteri Plc
Tel. +358 400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Wetteri's communications
Tel. +358 50 3369 785, viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 35 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs approximately 800 people, of whom approximately 76% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
