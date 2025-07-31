Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri has signed a dealership agreement with electric car manufacturer BYD in Joensuu, Oulu and Rovaniemi

Wetteri Plc

Media release

31 July, 2025 at 11.00 a.m. EET



Wetteri has signed a dealership agreement with electric car manufacturer BYD in Joensuu, Oulu and Rovaniemi

Wetteri has signed a dealership agreement with BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles (EVs and plug-in hybrids). The agreement will begin in August 2025 and it covers BYD brand sales, maintenance, and spare parts services at Wetteri's locations in Joensuu, Oulu, and Rovaniemi.

"We are very pleased with this collaboration. Wetteri has previously served as a BYD dealer through the vehicle importer, and we have had positive experiences with the brand. BYD is globally significant player in the low-emission vehicle market, and we see a lot of growth potential for it in Finland as well. This agreement strengthens Wetteri's position in the electric vehicle market and opens us opportunities to expand BYD's representation to new locations in the future," says Aarne Simula, CEO of Wetteri.

"This fresh agreement with Wetteri is an important part of our further expansion into the Finnish market, which is a significant one for sustainable mobility. We're confident that customers in Joensuu, Oulu and Rovaniemi will be attracted to our line-up of electric vehicles, which now ranges from compact hatchbacks to performance SUVs", says Maggie Zhou, Finland Country Manager of BYD.

BYD has grown significantly in recent years, both globally and at the European level. The company is especially known for its wide range of fully electric cars, eco-friendly solutions and competitive pricing. In 2024, BYD sold more than 4.2 million electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide, making it comfortably the largest manufacturer of 'new-energy' vehicles.

BYD's range especially meets the rapidly growing demand for affordable electric vehicles. BYD will soon introduce new electric cars to the Finnish market, such as Dolphin Surf and other fully electric SUV and sedan models.

"BYD's representation, along with our other electrical and hybrid vehicle brands, is an excellent example of Wetter's goals towards more sustainable mobility. It is important for us to be able to offer our customers the most appealing selection of low-emission vehicle solutions. BYD's versatile collection offers options in different price ranges for everyone interested in green driving", Simula says.

In 2024, approximately half of the cars first registered in Finland were rechargeable: the share of fully electric cars was approximately 30% and hybrids 20% (Source: Autoalan keskusliitto).

