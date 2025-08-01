Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 06:30 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wetteri Oyj: Pietu Parikka has started as Wetteri's new CEO on 1 August, 2025

Wetteri Plc
Media release
1 August, 2025 at 7.30 a.m. EET

Pietu Parikka has started as Wetteri's new CEO on 1 August, 2025

Wetteri announced on 1 July, 2025, a change in its CEO position. Wetteri's new CEO, Pietu Parikka starts today, 1 August 2025. The company's long-serving CEO, Aarne Simula, will continue to act as a member of the Board of Directors and as an advisor for the management, and he will also retain his position as the largest shareholder in Wetteri.

Pietu Parikka has acted as the CFO and Chief Operating Officer at Wetteri since April 2025. With his previous positions in Hedin Automotive Oy and Laakkonen Autokonserni as CEO and CFO, he has several years of experience in automotive industry. Parikka holds a M.Sc. degree in Economics.

"I thank the Board of Directors of Wetteri for this great opportunity, and for their trust in me. I see tremendous potential in the company to grow into a profitable and higher-quality car trader. I will do my best to ensure Wetteri's success, together with the company's personnel," Pietu Parikka states.

In May, Wetteri announced the launch of a strategy update process, with a focus on improving profitability and operational efficiency. The company will publish its new strategy in autumn 2025.

Parikka's photo and résumé are available at the company website: https://sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/governance/ceo-and-management-team/.

Further information and interview requests:

Wetteri's communications
Tel. +358 50 3369 785, viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 35 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs approximately 800 people, of whom approximately 76% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
