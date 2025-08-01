Wetteri Oyj: Pietu Parikka has started as Wetteri's new CEO on 1 August, 2025

Wetteri Plc

Media release

1 August, 2025 at 7.30 a.m. EET

Pietu Parikka has started as Wetteri's new CEO on 1 August, 2025

Wetteri announced on 1 July, 2025, a change in its CEO position. Wetteri's new CEO, Pietu Parikka starts today, 1 August 2025. The company's long-serving CEO, Aarne Simula, will continue to act as a member of the Board of Directors and as an advisor for the management, and he will also retain his position as the largest shareholder in Wetteri.

Pietu Parikka has acted as the CFO and Chief Operating Officer at Wetteri since April 2025. With his previous positions in Hedin Automotive Oy and Laakkonen Autokonserni as CEO and CFO, he has several years of experience in automotive industry. Parikka holds a M.Sc. degree in Economics.

"I thank the Board of Directors of Wetteri for this great opportunity, and for their trust in me. I see tremendous potential in the company to grow into a profitable and higher-quality car trader. I will do my best to ensure Wetteri's success, together with the company's personnel," Pietu Parikka states.

In May, Wetteri announced the launch of a strategy update process, with a focus on improving profitability and operational efficiency. The company will publish its new strategy in autumn 2025.

Parikka's photo and résumé are available at the company website: https://sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/governance/ceo-and-management-team/.

Further information and interview requests:

Wetteri's communications

Tel. +358 50 3369 785, viestinta@wetteri.fi

