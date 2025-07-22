Wetteri Oyj: The Competition and Consumer Authority has on 21 July, 2025, approved the business transaction in which Wetteri sells its heavy equipment business in Kajaani and Joensuu to Raskone Oy

Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release

22 July, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EET

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has on 21 July, 2025, unconditionally approved the business transaction in which Wetteri sells its heavy equipment business in Kajaani and Joensuu to Raskone Oy

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) has on 21 July, 2025, unconditionally approved the business transaction in which Wetteri Plc's subsidiary, Wetteri Auto Oy, sells its heavy equipment maintenance and spare parts business in Kajaani and Joensuu to Raskone Oy, a company belonging to Relais Group.

Wetteri announced on 7 July, 2025, that it had signed an agreement to sell its heavy equipment maintenance and spare parts business in Kajaani and Joensuu to Raskone Oy. The transaction was subject to the approval of Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority announced its approval of the transaction on 21 July, 2025. The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025, provided that the other conditions stated in the agreement are fulfilled.

The business being sold employs approximately 33 people, who will transfer to Raskone Oy as old employees as part of the transfer of business.

The transaction strengthens Wetteri's self-sufficiency and creates even better conditions for developing the company.

The transaction has no impact on Wetteri's financial guidance for 2025. On 14 May 2025, Wetteri withdrew its financial guidance for 2025 due to increased market uncertainty. In May 2025, company announced that it had launched strategy update process. The issue of new guidelines will be reassessed after the strategy work is completed.

WETTERI PLC

Aarne Simula

President & CEO



Further information:

Aarne Simula, CEO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +358400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Pietu Parikka, CFO & COO, Wetteri Plc

Tel. +35850 344 2886, pietu.parikka@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 35 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs approximately 800 people, of whom approximately 76% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/