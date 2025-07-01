Wolters Kluwer's Advisory Barometer 2025 reveals growing digitalization, regulatory pressure, and the strategic evolution of professional firms.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Spain has released the fourth edition of its annual Advisory Barometer, a report firmly established as a key reference for understanding both the current landscape and future direction of the tax and accounting and labor sector in Spain. The latest edition explores key themes such as digitalization, technological transformation, and the sector's shift toward a more consultative business model, while offering an in-depth analysis of ongoing regulatory changes-particularly those impacting invoicing-and their implications for professional firms.

"The Advisory Barometer 2025 once again puts on the table the most immediate challenges for professional firms, starting with the regulatory changes in the area of invoicing, which will have a profound impact on companies and will require them to accelerate their digitalization," said Tomàs Font, Vice President General Manager at Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe South Region. "Almost two thirds of advisors are already actively advising their clients to anticipate these changes, which is evidence that the sector is accompanying companies in adapting to this important transformation of invoicing processes. Our hope is that the findings of this fourth edition of the Advisory Barometer will serve as a guide and enable professional firms to make informed decisions to successfully meet the challenges that lie ahead for this industry."

Among the key findings, 63% of advisors are actively recommending that small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) anticipate upcoming legal changes in invoicing, yet 55% believe these businesses are not adequately prepared. The study highlights the urgency of adapting to the imminent implementation of the Regulation on Computerized Invoicing Systems and the forthcoming Regulation on Electronic Invoicing.

Key Insights from the 2025 Advisory Barometer:

Economic Outlook: 63.8% of firms increased turnover in the past year, and 58.9% expect continued growth in 2025. Nearly half report annual revenues between €150,000 and €500,000.

63.8% of firms increased turnover in the past year, and 58.9% expect continued growth in 2025. Nearly half report annual revenues between €150,000 and €500,000. Digitalization as Growth Strategy: 40% of advisors cite digitalization as their primary growth lever, with cloud adoption and automation on the rise.

40% of advisors cite digitalization as their primary growth lever, with cloud adoption and automation on the rise. Public Administration Regulation: 80.2% of firms report increased workload due to regulatory changes. 71.1% are adopting software solutions to manage this.

80.2% of firms report increased workload due to regulatory changes. 71.1% are adopting software solutions to manage this. Invoicing Reform Readiness: 82.8% of advisors are aware of the new invoicing regulations, and 62.9% are recommending invoicing software to clients.

82.8% of advisors are aware of the new invoicing regulations, and 62.9% are recommending invoicing software to clients. Labor Law Changes: 90% of firms will need to implement or adapt time-tracking software to comply with new working hour reduction law.

90% of firms will need to implement or adapt time-tracking software to comply with new working hour reduction law. Technology Adoption: Invoicing solutions top the list of planned tech investments (41.2%), followed by AI-powered productivity tools (25.5%). Cloud usage continues to grow, with 20.2% of firms fully cloud-based.

Invoicing solutions top the list of planned tech investments (41.2%), followed by AI-powered productivity tools (25.5%). Cloud usage continues to grow, with 20.2% of firms fully cloud-based. Strategic Shift: 57.4% of advisors expect to focus more on consultancy, reinforcing their role as strategic partners to businesses.

57.4% of advisors expect to focus more on consultancy, reinforcing their role as strategic partners to businesses. Top Challenges: The report also reveals that 62.4% of firms see technological transformation as their top challenge, while 50.6% cite the evolving expectations of younger clients.

For more information or to download the report (in Spanish) please visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/es-es/know/barometro-2025?utm_source=prensa&utm_medium=offline&utm_campaign=taa-eu-es-gn-2503-2512-c227-barometro-asesoria-2025.

