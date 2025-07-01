Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 08:03
2,800 Euro
-0,36 % -0,010
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8402,85012:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 08:36 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notification on Apranga Group CFO change

Apranga Group informs that as of 1st July 2025, Gabrielius Morkunas is replaced by Mykolas Navickas as the Chief Financial Officer. M. Navickas will also be responsible for investor relations and information disclosure.

G. Morkunas has held the position of CFO at Apranga Group since 2021. "On behalf of the entire Group, I thank Gabrielius for his professionalism and innovative approach, and wish him success in his future challenges", says Rimantas Perveneckas, General Director of Apranga Group.

Since 2023, M. Navickas has worked at Vanagas Group, where he served as Group CFO. From 2016 to 2023, he held various roles at Maxima Grupe Group companies, including CFO and CEO of Maxima Grupe subsidiary Maxima International Sourcing between 2021 and 2023. Earlier, he worked at the business consultancy firm Civitta.

M. Navickas holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from ISM University of Management and Economics and a Master's degree in Finance from Vilnius University.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.