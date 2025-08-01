Anzeige
WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
01.08.25 | 08:03
2,830 Euro
+0,35 % +0,010
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7703,00017:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2025

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 30.8 million in July 2025 and increased by 1.9% compared to July 2024.

In January-July 2025, the retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group totaled EUR 196.9 million and increased 2.6% year-on-year.

In January-July 2025, compared to the corresponding period of 2024, the Apranga Group network turnover increased by 4.4% in Lithuania, decreased by -2.2% in Latvia, and decreased by -0.4% in Estonia.

Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 168 stores (102 in Lithuania, 42 in Latvia, and 24 in Estonia) with a total area of 91.7 thousand sq. m., or by 0.8% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
