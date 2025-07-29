Anzeige
WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
29.07.25 | 08:05
2,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8202,96017:19
29.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
Apranga Group interim report for 6 months of 2025

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 166.1 million in 6 months 2025 and was by 2.8% higher than in corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 7.3 million in 6 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 9.1 million in the same period of 2024.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 18.6 million in 6 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 19.6 million in corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 6 months of 2025, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
