Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 30 June 2025 780.81 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 773.47 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

01 July 2025