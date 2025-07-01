Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Reports Increased Profits from Indonesian Operations for Q2 2025

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Brookmount Explorations, Inc. (OTC:BMXI), a U.S.-based gold exploration and production company, today announced continued growth in its operational performance for the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong results from its now fully controlled Indonesian mining operations.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2025, the Company reported operating profit of approximately $1.7 million, a 21% increase compared to the $1.4 million recorded in Q1 2025. Sales revenue for the quarter rose to $3.8 million, up 11% from the previous quarter. These results mark the second consecutive quarter of profitability following Brookmount's acquisition of full ownership of its Indonesian assets earlier this year.

"As noted in previous updates, our strategic focus is centered on expanding production capacity," said Nils Ollquist Brookmount CEO. "This includes rapidly growing our mining workforce and advancing horizontal shaft development to access higher-grade ore seams. These efforts are already yielding results, and we remain on track to meet-and exceed-production and financial benchmarks achieved in prior years."

Complete financial statements for Q2 will be filed on OTC Markets before July 20, 2025. The Company will also announce details for an upcoming shareholder call, where management will review recent performance and address questions from stakeholders.

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold (Brookmount Explorations, Inc.) is a high-growth, gold-producing company quoted on the OTC Markets in the United States (OTC: BMXI). The Company operates active gold mines in Southeast Asia and holds exploration and production assets in North America. Brookmount is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold resources with certified JORC/NI 43-101 standards.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," and similar expressions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory approvals, integration of new operations, and other factors detailed in the Company's public filings. Brookmount Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

