Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Brookmount Gold (sic: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.) (OTC:"BMXI"), a US based gold exploration and production company, is pleased to announce that it has filed, with OTC Markets, its management report and financial statements for the second quarter of 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for three months was $3.75 million, a decrease of 30% from Q2 2024, but up 8% over Q1 2025. This was primarily due to ramping down production earlier this year to make the mining operations more efficient than in 2024 and from an increase in gold inventory held. It is expected that revenue will accelerate significantly during the second half of 2025 and beyond.

Operating earnings were significantly higher than for the previous quarter, however, net earnings of $1.2 million (.01 EPS) were impacted by non-recurring charges arising from closing of the Talawaan acquisition. The Company continued increasing its mining workforce and is in the process of expanding the number of shafts in use as it builds towards the target output of twenty-five tonnes of ore per day (450-550 grams/day at current ore grades) by the end of the month.

Total Assets increased to $57.39 million compared to $48.90 million at the end of Q2 2024 and $55.51 million at the end of Q1 2025. This is a result of inventory increasing by $1.98 million during the quarter and Property, Plant and Equipment increasing $1.57 million due to investment into additional and more efficient equipment.

Total Liabilities decreased from $2.23 million on 5/31/24 to $1.79 million on 5/31/25. This is primarily a result of a 7% reduction in convertible notes.

Following the conversion of the previous JV partner receivable to equity "Land Usage Rights" as part of the pricing structure for the acquisition of control of Talawaan, the Company's balance sheet now carries additional value which is not reflected. This is due to the significant difference in the appraised value of the Company's mining assets (over $167 million) and their acquisition price.

2025 Q2 Operational Highlights

The company made substantial progress with audit compliance. Shortly after the quarter ended, the company completed its 2021/22 IFRS audit by internationally recognized auditing firm Russell Bedford. The Company anticipates the completion of the 2023/2024 audits next month at which time it will be fully current with financial audits.

During the quarter, the company mined, and sold, approximately 35,000 grams (approximately 1200 ounces) of gold. Also, Brookmount's inventory of gold increased as the company anticipates higher prices for gold in the future

The company added over thirty five new workers, increasing the tonnage output of the mine significantly. The company plans to continue to regularly add to its labor force resulting in corresponding increases in revenue and profits.

The company added to the depth of its mining operation and added additional vertical and horizontal shafts

New equipment has eliminated bottlenecks and increased production efficiency and capacity

The Company continues to work with SGS Group, the world's leading mining consultant, to identify and access the highest available ore grades

For additional information, please visit www.otcmarkets.com for full filing.

"We are currently exceeding our financial forecasts and our investments in our mining operations should lead to accelerated cash flow in the near future. With the takeover of the mining operations completed earlier this year, we are seeking to be more efficient and mine a considerably larger area with a larger workforce. While the initial transition to full ownership of the mine during 2025 slowed production, the groundwork for growth has been set. As the price of gold continues to rise and we continue to mine successfully and profitably, the future for the company is bright. We believe the next year will see record revenues and profits for Brookmount," stated Nils Ollquist CEO of Brookmount Gold.

A shareholder call is currently being scheduled for Friday, August 1. The purpose of the call will be to discuss recent operational performance and results and to provide a forum for our stakeholders to engage with management.

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC:BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Investor Relations Contact:

info@chesapeakegp.com

or 410 825 3930

Website: https://www.brookmountgold.com

Corporate Contact:

corporate@brookmountgold.com

Social Links: Brookmount Gold X (Formerly Twitter); @BrookmountAu

https://x.com/brookmountgold

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-gold-announces-financial-results-for-second-quarter-fiscal-2025-1051290