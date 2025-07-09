Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Updates Financial Reporting Schedule for Annual Results & Audit Review Guidance, Together with its Strategy to Pursue Listing on a Senior Exchange

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Brookmount Gold (sic. Brookmount Explorations Inc.) (OTC PINK:BMXI), a gold exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the schedule for the release of its quarterly financial results for the second quarter of 2025, ending May 31, 2025, and to provide guidance on the ongoing IFRS/PCAOB audit review. The Company remains committed to transparency and timely communication with its stakeholders.

Key dates in the reporting calendar are as follows:

Q2 End Date: May 31, 2025

Regulatory Filing Deadline: July 20, 2025

Anticipated completion date for audit review for 2023/24: August 15, 2025

The Company confirms that, following release of the audit, conducted under IFRS protocol, for the years 2021 and 2022 last month, it is in the process of expediting completion of the IFRS audit for the 2023/24 financial years, together with an (unaudited) stub period review for Q2 and confirmation under audit PCAOB protocol, that can be included in a regulatory filing to transition the Company to SEC fully reporting status. This will effectively represent completion of the key step in the process towards uplisting of the Company's shares to a senior exchange in the US. It is anticipated that fully reporting status will be achieved by September 30.

In confirming progress in the uplisting process, CEO Nils Ollquist commented: "We have worked hard over the past year to move forward on all aspects of our financial reporting process. We were very pleased to finalise the audit for 2012/22 which represented a key transition for the years of our business as we navigated the impacts of COVID, both on our production and sales metrics.

We are now intensely focused on positioning our business for transition to a senior listing, and having been approached, over the past 2 years, by the Listing Committees of both Nasdaq and NYSE Amex to consider listing, we believe that our business is now at an appropriate level of development to energetically pursue this strategy.

A CEO interview discussing recent developments and addressing future objectives for the Company, will be available online within the next 2 weeks," Mr Ollquist continued; "additionally, management will be updating our stakeholders regularly, utilizing the Company's recently restructured X (Twitter) account and updated website."

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC PINK:BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

