Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Appoints Senior Audit Executive as Chief Financial Officer for Indonesia

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold (Brookmount Explorations, Inc.) (OTC:BMXI) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ryan Raharja currently a senior auditor with Russell Bedford SBR Indonesia, as Chief Financial Officer for Indonesian Operations. Ryan is a licensed CPA and holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Universitas Trisakti, Jakarta and a Masters Degree in International Business from Spolecsna Akadamie Nauk in Poland.

He has spent the past 4 years as Senior External Auditor for Russell Bedford in Jakarta, prior to which he was Senior Manager, Compliance Management for Prudential Indonesia.

In his new role, Ryan will take control of all audit and financial oversight responsibilities for our Indonesian operations, including accounting, purchasing, sales, budgeting and financial controls. Ryan has an intimate knowledge of our financial structure and operations in Indonesia as he was lead partner on the Russell Bedford team overseeing the successful completion of the 2021/22 audits, a factor which will greatly streamline the imminent completion of our 2023/24 audits currently underway. Ryan will be welcomed to our team on February 15.

About Brookmount Gold:

Safe Harbor Statements:

