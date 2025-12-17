Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Shares Update on Progress Towards North American Asset Spinoff and Share Distribution

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold is pleased to provide this further update on the restructuring of the North American assets and special share dividend, as envisaged in our press release of December 3. North American Gold ("NAG, or "the Company"), initially incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookmount, has now completed the process of acquisition of the three North American properties, Moosehorn (Canada), Atlin and Macarthur Creek (Alaska) through a wholly owned special purpose vehicle incorporated in Alberta, Canada. Initial capitalization of NAG has been set at 20 million (common) shares of which 12 million shares will be retained by Brookmount and 7 million (35%) distributed to Brookmount shareholders by way of a special dividend.

Following the special dividend and recapitalization process, it is anticipated that each Brookmount shareholder will receive approximately 0.02 shares of NAG for each share of Brookmount owned at the time of the dividend. Following acquisition of the North American properties, the Company holds resource assets accredited with a current NI43-101 exceeding US$100 million.

As previously advised, The Board recently appointed Stantec Consulting Ltd. to update and revalidate their original NI 43-101 technical report on the Canadian property, which was originally completed in 2018, and is also moving forward with audit review both for Moosehorn and the Alaskan properties. Completion of these reports should be largely completed before year end. The Company plans scheduling meetings with potential underwriters in the US in January, following completion of an investor "deck" and draft registration statement, with a view to completing an offering and listing process by the end of June.

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing Company incorporated and listed on OTCMarkets in the United States (OTC: BMXI) (BMXI.US) with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America. The Company is actively looking to secure additional high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Brookmount Gold Corp (Brookmount Explorations, Inc.)

Investor Relations Contact: info@chesapeakegp.com

or 410 825 3930

Website: https://brookmountau.com/

Corporate Contact:

corporate@brookmountAu.com

Social Links: BrookmountAu X (Formerly Twitter);

https://BrookmountAu.com (@BrookmountAu)

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-gold-shares-update-on-progress-towards-north-american-asset-spinoff-an-1118646