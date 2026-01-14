Anzeige
Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Completes Asset Transfer and Recapitalisation for North American Gold Spinoff and Share Distribution Transaction:

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold is pleased to confirm that the transfer process for the Canadian and Alaskan gold properties to its newly formed subsidiary North America Gold, Inc. has now been completed. This transfer process represents an integral component of the restructuring and recapitalization process that will result in Brookmount shareholders receiving a 35% interest in the newly incorporated North America Gold ("NAG") entity to be listed separately on a US exchange. As part of the restructuring process, this month Brookmount will issue shares to its original founding shareholders, under dilution protection provisions in place at the time, and also commence the buyback program for the Company's shares originally proposed last year. In accordance with the Company's plan to independently list the shares of North America Gold, the new company is in the process of being redomiciled to an offshore jurisdiction for ease of listing.

Management has now completed a comprehensive "investor deck" on the operations and financing of NAG and this, together with a recently "refreshed" edition of the NI43-101 report on the estimated resource of its Canadian gold property, "Moosehorn", will shortly be made available on the Company's website and OTC Markets page.

We will continue to update shareholders as further progress on this significant transaction for the Company unfolds.

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing Company incorporated and listed on OTCMarkets in the United States (OTC:BMXI) (BMXI.US) with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America. The Company is actively looking to secure additional high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Brookmount Gold Corp (Brookmount Explorations, Inc.)

Investor Relations Contact: info@chesapeakegp.com
or 410 825 3930
Website: https://www.brookmountgold.com
Corporate Contact:
corporate@brookmountAu.com
Social Links: BrookmountAu X (Formerly Twitter);
https://BrookmountAu.com (@BrookmountAu)

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-gold-completes-asset-transfer-and-recapitalisation-for-north-american-1126992

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
