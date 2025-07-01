Miami International Holdings Announces Successful Launch of MIAX Futures Onyx Trading Platform

Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures now trading on new MIAX Onyx trading platform

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the successful launch of MIAX Futures Onyx, a proprietary technology platform designed to power trading of agricultural and financial futures, and options on futures in geographically diverse locations.

"Developed by our world-class technology team with the same proven systems that power our MIAX® exchanges, we believe that the MIAX Futures Onyx technology platform sets a new standard for fast, reliable trading technology for the futures industry," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "We remain committed to supporting the agricultural industry and look forward to continued collaboration with our valued Minneapolis HRSW market participants who have trusted MIAX Futures (formerly Minneapolis Grain Exchange), for over a century."

The launch of MIAX Futures Onyx aligns with MIH's strategy of building and operating all its markets on MIAX proprietary technology and is expected to significantly expand the range of products and clearing services offered to MIAX Futures customers. Bloomberg 500 Index Futures will be traded on the platform once launched in the second half of 2025, pending filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Additionally, this launch marks the migration of MIAX Futures' Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat (Minneapolis HRSW) Futures trading onto the new, in-house platform and completes the post-acquisition modernization of the entire MIAX Futures trading and clearing infrastructure.

"The new MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform was built in house on proprietary technology to meet the high-performance order processing demands unique to the U.S. Futures trading industry," said Matthew J. Rotella, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MIAX. "Industry feedback and the scalability of MIAX's proven technology were critical components in the design and development of MIAX Futures Onyx, and we are pleased to continue the exchange's legacy with a modern platform that allows us to better serve market participants with expanded product and service offerings."

MIAX Futures was acquired by MIH in 2020. Its flagship contract, Minneapolis HRSW - a high protein wheat used in bagels, breads and cereals - has traded continuously since its inception in 1881, allowing market participants to hedge risk exposure across global wheat markets.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX Futures offers trading in a variety of products including Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to public and private companies. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. TISE offices are located in Guernsey, Dublin, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London.

To learn more about MIAX, visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures, visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx, visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading, visit www.dormantrading.com.

To learn more about BSX, visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about TISE, visit www.tisegroup.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

