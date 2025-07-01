Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 15:48
121,30 Euro
+0,29 % +0,35
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAVITA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,60124,3016:55
123,75124,1516:55
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Day in the Life: Jena, DaVita Social Worker

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / DaVita:

Jena, Social Worker at DaVita, says being a social worker at DaVita is a different experience than what people might think. It's not focused around talking about feelings while sitting at a desk all day. Working with her patients on the clinic floor and getting to know them is crucial so she can work to help make life on dialysis an easier experience.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 282,000 patients at 3,173 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,661 centers were located in the United States and 512 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/day-in-the-life-jena-davita-social-worker-1044816

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.