Day in the Life: Jena, DaVita Social Worker

Jena, Social Worker at DaVita, says being a social worker at DaVita is a different experience than what people might think. It's not focused around talking about feelings while sitting at a desk all day. Working with her patients on the clinic floor and getting to know them is crucial so she can work to help make life on dialysis an easier experience.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 282,000 patients at 3,173 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,661 centers were located in the United States and 512 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

