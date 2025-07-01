Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
01.07.25 | 14:59
01.07.2025 15:09 Uhr
Sandvik completes the acquisition of Osa Demolition Equipment

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Osa Demolition Equipment S.r.l. (OSA), an Italy -based manufacturer of demolition tools and hydraulic hammers. OSA will be reported as a business unit within the Attachment Tools division in the business area Rock Processing.

OSA was founded in 1994 and has 64 employees. The company is headquartered in Molfetta, Italy, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and R&D capabilities. In 2024, the company had revenues of approximately SEK 150 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited.

Stockholm, July 1, 2025
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-completes-the-acquisition-of-osa-demolition-equipment,c4177710

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/4177710/3541069.pdf

Sandvik completes the acquisition of Osa Demolition Equipment

SOURCE Sandvik

© 2025 PR Newswire
