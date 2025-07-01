Sandvik completes the acquisition of Osa Demolition Equipment

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Osa Demolition Equipment S.r.l. (OSA), an Italy -based manufacturer of demolition tools and hydraulic hammers. OSA will be reported as a business unit within the Attachment Tools division in the business area Rock Processing.

OSA was founded in 1994 and has 64 employees. The company is headquartered in Molfetta, Italy, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and R&D capabilities. In 2024, the company had revenues of approximately SEK 150 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited.

Stockholm, July 1, 2025

Sandvik AB

