Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806951 | ISIN: AU000000JHX1 | Ticker-Symbol: JHA
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 17:37
23,000 Euro
+2,68 % +0,600
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,40023,80018:29
23,00023,20017:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AZEK COMPANY
AZEK COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AZEK COMPANY INC45,600-1,30 %
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS23,000+2,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.