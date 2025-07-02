

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has named Nikita Bier, a developer renowned for creating viral, youth-focused apps, as the new head of product at X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



Bier's appointment comes three years after he openly suggested on Twitter that the company should hire him. 'I've officially posted my way to the top,' he quipped upon announcing the role.



Bier built his reputation developing teen-centric platforms, including the anonymous polling app, acquired by Meta in 2017, and Gas, a compliments-based app purchased by Discord last year. His success at crafting products that resonate with Gen Z users has drawn praise from social media experts, with one industry executive describing him as the 'king of virality.'



X has faced turbulent times since Musk acquired it for $44 billion in 2022, struggling with advertiser exits, user departures, and rising competition from platforms like Threads and Bluesky. Bier's hiring signals an effort to regain momentum and recapture younger audiences.



In his first comments on the role, Bier said he plans to tap into X's generative AI chatbot, Grok, to build 'hyper-relevant timelines' and more immersive experiences for users.



Analysts agree fresh energy and innovative features could help X reconnect with younger demographics, but stress that improvements in content moderation, brand safety, and creator monetization will also be critical to long-term growth.



Bier's arrival comes as Silicon Valley's battle for elite talent intensifies. Meta recently launched its own AI superintelligence lab, reportedly offering lavish incentives to poach researchers from rivals like OpenAI.



Musk's latest hire reflects a push to strengthen X's product direction and retain its cultural relevance in a rapidly shifting social media landscape.



