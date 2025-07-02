

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CapsoVision Inc. (CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence technologies that are deployed in its capsule endoscopy solutions, announced that it priced its initial public offering of 5.50 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 2, 2025 under the ticker symbol CV. The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2025.



CapsoVision has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, to be approximately $27.5 million.



