FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase 01 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased 68,645 Weighted average price paid (p) 229.83 Highest price paid (p) 230.00 Lowest price paid (p) 229.40

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 169,006,985 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 581,688,030. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 1 July 2025 is 581,688,030. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations David Blizzard, Company Secretary companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume XLON 229.40 127 BATE 229.85 10,606 CHIX 229.82 57,912

