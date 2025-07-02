Anzeige
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 08:02
2,698 Euro
+0,30 % +0,008
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6462,80409:37
2,7062,74809:35
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
91 Leser
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

01 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased

68,645

Weighted average price paid (p)

229.83

Highest price paid (p)

230.00

Lowest price paid (p)

229.40

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 169,006,985 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 581,688,030. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 1 July 2025 is 581,688,030. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price

(pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

229.40

127

BATE

229.85

10,606

CHIX

229.82

57,912

Individual Transactions

Transaction Time

Volume

Price

Platform

Transaction Ref

09:34:42

908

230.00

CHIX

00298550773TRLO0

09:38:27

1586

230.00

CHIX

00298551381TRLO0

10:08:00

488

230.00

CHIX

00298556241TRLO0

10:08:00

736

230.00

BATE

00298556242TRLO0

10:08:00

741

230.00

CHIX

00298556243TRLO0

10:08:00

766

230.00

CHIX

00298556244TRLO0

10:08:00

747

230.00

CHIX

00298556245TRLO0

10:08:56

122

229.80

BATE

00298556361TRLO0

10:19:24

387

229.80

CHIX

00298557786TRLO0

10:19:24

418

229.80

CHIX

00298557787TRLO0

10:19:24

1164

229.80

CHIX

00298557788TRLO0

10:19:24

3674

229.80

CHIX

00298557789TRLO0

10:19:24

291

229.80

BATE

00298557790TRLO0

10:19:24

376

229.80

BATE

00298557791TRLO0

10:19:24

4000

229.80

CHIX

00298557792TRLO0

10:19:24

800

229.80

CHIX

00298557793TRLO0

10:19:24

442

229.80

CHIX

00298557794TRLO0

10:21:01

1465

229.40

CHIX

00298558061TRLO0

10:21:01

127

229.40

XLON

00298558062TRLO0

10:31:14

1751

229.40

CHIX

00298559473TRLO0

10:35:47

135

229.80

CHIX

00298560261TRLO0

10:58:56

599

229.80

CHIX

00298563599TRLO0

11:02:42

9481

229.80

CHIX

00298564135TRLO0

11:02:42

710

229.80

BATE

00298564136TRLO0

11:02:42

10080

229.80

CHIX

00298564137TRLO0

11:02:42

10080

229.80

CHIX

00298564138TRLO0

11:02:42

43

229.80

BATE

00298564139TRLO0

11:02:42

3855

229.80

BATE

00298564140TRLO0

11:02:42

717

229.80

BATE

00298564141TRLO0

11:02:44

355

229.80

CHIX

00298564151TRLO0

11:03:48

372

229.60

BATE

00298564272TRLO0

11:05:00

301

229.40

BATE

00298564408TRLO0

11:05:00

96

229.40

BATE

00298564409TRLO0

11:14:09

389

230.00

CHIX

00298565536TRLO0

13:49:58

374

230.00

BATE

00298587904TRLO0

13:49:58

789

230.00

BATE

00298587905TRLO0

13:49:58

1101

230.00

BATE

00298587906TRLO0

13:49:58

723

230.00

BATE

00298587907TRLO0

13:49:58

7456

230.00

CHIX

00298587908TRLO0


© 2025 PR Newswire
