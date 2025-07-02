Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 14:17
51,35 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,4551,6009:49
51,5051,5509:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 08:46 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: Transactions under share buy-back programme

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 14-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S
2 July 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark

On 25 June 2025, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.4 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 12-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.4 billion, and no more than 4,600,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 8 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from 25 June 2025 to 1 July 2025:

Number of shares bought backAverage transaction price (DKK)Total transaction
value (DKK)
25-06-202521,500394.108,473,124.20
26-06-202521,500393.008,449,394.65
27-06-202522,000391.398,610,591.00
30-06-202522,000388.518,547,191.40
01-07-202522,500382.548,607,197.25
Accumulated under the programme109,500 42,687,499

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 676,502 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.17 percent of the company's total share capital.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no. 14-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c041e591-ac53-4742-aca2-8c5e5f482f11)
  • Transaction details - 25 Jun 2025 to 2 Jul 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46687f80-a018-4375-a3ee-f9f2aac110d4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.