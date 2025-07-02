

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust reported that net return on ordinary activities before tax was a loss of 13.96 million pounds for the year to 30 April 2025 compared to profit of 401.19 million pounds, last year. Net return per ordinary share was a loss of 8.33 pence compared to profit of 177.75 pence.



On a revenue basis, net return on ordinary activities before tax declined to 5.73 million pounds from 10.34 million pounds, prior year. On a revenue basis, net return per ordinary share was 1.75 pence compared to 3.68 pence.



