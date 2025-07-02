Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Alligo AB: Alligo acquires the Swedish product media company Galaxi Företagsreklam AB

Alligo, through its subsidiary Topline AB, has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Galaxi Företagsreklam AB. The company specializes in product media and operates in the Gothenburg area.

Galaxi has three employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 13 million.

We look forward to becoming part of the Topline family and Alligo. With strong owners, we are well positioned to continue developing our business, says Bo Jonsson, CEO of Galaxi Företagsreklam AB.Galaxi will be a valuable addition to Topline. We look forward to benefiting from their expertise and extensive experience, says Lars Johansson, CEO of Topline AB.

The acquisition was completed on July 1, 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President
Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO
Phone +46 8 712 00 00
ir@alligo.com

About Alligo
Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics.
Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and
Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-
integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and
batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a
turnover of around SEK 9.3 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read
more at alligo.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
