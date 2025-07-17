Alligo AB: Interim Report Q2 1 Jan-30 June 2025 - Everything is in place but the market remains weak

Second quarter highlights

Revenue increased by 1.6 per cent to MSEK 2,470 (2,432). Organic growth was -4.3 per cent.

Gross margin was 40.1 per cent (40.3).

Adjusted EBITA decreased to MSEK 144 (166), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.8 per cent (6.8).

Operating profit decreased to MSEK 98 (147) and the operating margin was 4.0 per cent (6.0). Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -28 (-4).

Profit amounted to MSEK 46 (87).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.88¹ SEK (1.70¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 150 (270).

First six months highlights

Revenue increased by 2.2 per cent to MSEK 4,702 (4,601). Organic growth was -3.5 per cent.

Gross margin was 40.5 per cent (40.7).

Adjusted EBITA decreased to MSEK 218 (250), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 4.6 per cent (5.4).

Operating profit decreased to MSEK 135 (212) and the operating margin was 2.9 per cent (4.6). Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -47 (-8).

Profit amounted to MSEK 63 (110).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.22¹ (2.16¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 112 (398).

1) Before and after dilution.

Significant events during the second quarter

The Annual General Meeting on 21 May approved a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share (3.50).

The Annual General Meeting on 21 May voted for the re-election of the Board members Göran Näsholm, Stefan Hedelius, Cecilia Marlow, Johan Sjö, Christina Åqvist and Johan Lilliehöök. Alexandra Fürst was elected as a new Board member. Göran Näsholm was re-elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated Alligo's science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the target for net zero emissions by 2050.

Events after the end of the period

On 1 July, Alligo acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Galaxi Företagsreklam Aktiebolag. The company focuses on product media, generates annual revenue of approximately MSEK 13 and has three employees.

On 14 July, Alligo signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Broderiet i Kungsbacka AB. The company focuses on product media, generates annual revenue of approximately MSEK 14 and has five employees. The acquisition is expected to be completed in August 2025.

Comments from the CEO

"We have a strong offering of own brands and external brands, along with services, a store network and delivery capability that means we have every opportunity to become unbeatable."

"The market overtones are more positive now than they have been during the past two years, but our customers continue to adopt a cautious approach."

"Alligo has maintained a strong position on the market and is rising to the challenges with cost adjustments and continued investments in sales."

"During the quarter, we reached a key milestone in our sustainability work when our science-based targets for reducing emissions were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)."

This information is information that Alligo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-17 08:00 CEST.

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.4 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com