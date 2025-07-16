Alligo AB: Alligo continues to strengthen its position in product media - acquires Broderiet i Kungsbacka AB

Alligo, through its subsidiary Kents Textiltryck i Halmstad AB has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Swedish company Broderiet i Kungsbacka AB. The company is focused on product media.

Broderiet i Kungsbacka AB has five employees and generates annual revenue of approximately SEK 14 million.

"We are proud to become part of Kents and Alligo, and we look forward to growing and creating new business opportunities within a larger group of product media companies," says Thomas Gunnarsson, CEO of Broderiet.

"We are pleased to welcome Broderiet to Kents and Alligo. Together, we further strengthen our offering and presence on the Swedish west coast," says Kent Poulsen CEO of Kents.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in August 2025.

