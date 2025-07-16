Anzeige
WKN: A2DSQA | ISIN: SE0009922305
Alligo AB: Alligo continues to strengthen its position in product media - acquires Broderiet i Kungsbacka AB

Alligo, through its subsidiary Kents Textiltryck i Halmstad AB has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Swedish company Broderiet i Kungsbacka AB. The company is focused on product media.

Broderiet i Kungsbacka AB has five employees and generates annual revenue of approximately SEK 14 million.

"We are proud to become part of Kents and Alligo, and we look forward to growing and creating new business opportunities within a larger group of product media companies," says Thomas Gunnarsson, CEO of Broderiet.
"We are pleased to welcome Broderiet to Kents and Alligo. Together, we further strengthen our offering and presence on the Swedish west coast," says Kent Poulsen CEO of Kents.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in August 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President
Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO
Phone +46 8 712 00 00
ir@alligo.com

About Alligo
Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics.
Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and
Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-
integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and
batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a
turnover of around SEK 9.3 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read
more at alligo.com

