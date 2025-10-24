Alligo AB: Alligo Interim Report Q3 1 Jan-30 Sept 2025 - Improved profitability in all countries

Third quarter highlights

Revenue increased by 2.1 per cent to MSEK 2,189 (2,143). Organic growth was -2.7 per cent.

Gross margin increased to 41.4 per cent (40.5).

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 158 (137), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.2 per cent (6.4).

Operating profit increased to MSEK 134 (115) and the operating margin increased to 6.1 per cent (5.4).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -5 (-6). Profit amounted to MSEK 83 (60).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.64¹ SEK (1.20¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 148 (116).

First nine months highlights

Revenue increased by 2.2 per cent to MSEK 6,891 (6,744). Organic growth was -3.3 per cent.

Gross margin increased to 40.8 per cent (40.6).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 376 (387), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.5 per cent (5.7).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 269 (327) and the operating margin was 3.9 per cent (4.8).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -52 (-14). Profit amounted to MSEK 146 (170).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.85¹ (3.36¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 260 (514).

1) Before and after dilution.

Significant events during the third quarter

On 1 July, Alligo acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Galaxi Företagsreklam Aktiebolag. The company focuses on product media, generates annual revenue of approximately MSEK 13 and has three employees.

On 1 August, Alligo acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Broderiet i Kungsbacka Aktiebolag. The company focuses on product media, generates annual revenue of approximately MSEK 14 and has five employees.

Events after the end of the period

Clein Ullenvik informed the Board of Directors that he is leaving his position as Group President and CEO in 2026, but will remain in the role until a successor is in place. Recruitment of a successor will be initiated.

Comments from the CEO

"After six quarters of weakened profits as a consequence of the market downturn, bucking the trend with a positive earnings performance during the third quarter is a very welcome development."



"We consider the improved profitability to be evidence that we are making the right investments and implementing the right measures and that they are delivering results."



"Reducing our inventories is still a priority but this needs to be balanced against demand for our own brands and must not impact on our opportunities for profitable growth."



"Hopefully, we are now reaching the end of a protracted recession, and after 12 years with the Group it feels like the right time to hand on the role of CEO over the coming year."

Presentation of the interim report for the third quarter 2025

Alligo publishes its interim report for the third quarter on Friday, 24 October 2025, at 08:00 a.m. CEST. In conjunction with this, Alligo is pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which Group President & CEO Clein Johansson Ullenvik and CFO Irene Wisenborn Bellander will present the report and answer any subsequent questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Friday, 24 October 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CEST

Web link: https://www.alligo.com/en/report/q3-2025/

Telephone conference: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI506406827a024f058d87735b97dd3862

To participate in the conference call, you need to register via the link above before the conference starts. When you register, you will receive a phone number and a personal code.

For further information, please contact:

Clein Ullenvik, CEO & President

Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO

Phone +46 8 712 00 00

ir@alligo.com

This information is information that Alligo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 08:00 CEST.

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.4 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com