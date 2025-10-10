Alligo AB: Clein Ullenvik will leave as CEO of Alligo in 2026

Clein Ullenvik has informed the Board of Directors that he intends to leave his position.

For 12 years, Clein has been a driving force in the transformation of Swedol and subsequently the creation of the Alligo Group through an integration of the TOOLS business within Momentum Group. A successful listed trading company has been built under his position as CEO. I have great sympathy for Clein's decision and thank him for his many years of service. We are grateful that Clein will remain in his role for a longer period to ensure an orderly transition for the next CEO, says Göran Näsholm, Chairman of the Board.

Our company building is now complete, the platform is in place, and we have many interesting growth initiatives that enable continued long-term profitable growth. Given this, and where we are in the business cycle, it feels right at this point to hand over to a new CEO next year, says Clein Ullenvik.

Clein will remain in his position until a successor is in place. Recruitment will start immediately.

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.4 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com