Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of an 800-metre diamond drilling program on the Wales Lake Project, located approximately 28km southwest of Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposit and 20 km southwest of Paladin's Triple R uranium deposit. This is the first drill program on the project since 2018 when WL18-001 intersected a graphitic shear zone; historic ground geophysics has recently been re-interpreted for drill target refinement and follow up drilling along strike of the strongly altered conductor intersected in WL18-001 is high priority (Fig 1, Target 1), testing for larger scale alteration and uranium mineralization. A minimum of two holes will be drilled.

This program initially aims to better define the intersected conductor and corresponding structures in WL18-001 before moving on to other targets including an untested conductor near the middle of the property (Fig 1, Target 2) as well as strong conductivity along strike from historic drill hole WL18-002 (Fig 1, Target 3). Drilling results from this program combined with the airborne VTEM Plus survey currently underway will be used to advance the understanding of the property and develop new targets for future drill programs on the large and under explored Wales Lake Project.

Sam Hartmann, President and COO, commented:

"F4 is pleased to initiate its first drill program of the season on the Wales Lake Project; an interesting area with very little historic groundwork. Mixed conductor directions include NW trending and analogous in strike to F3 Uranium's A1 structure hosting the JR Zone (Target 1) as well as NE trending structures (Target 2), similar to the major structural corridors in the region such as the PLC or Saloon Trends. With F3 Uranium recently intersecting mineralization within the Clearwater Domain (see F3 Uranium News Release April 15, 2025), F4 believes in a diverse exploration potential on the Wales Project. Airborne VTEM Plus surveying is currently underway completing coverage project-wide, including in the vicinity of Target 1 - where the conductive trend is open towards the southeast."

About Wales Lake:

F4 Uranium's 40,113-hectare Wales Lake Project consists of the Wales Lake East and Wales Lake West properties, both 100% owned, permitted and drill ready with strong airborne and ground conductor targets. Significantly underexplored with only two historic drillholes, the Wales Lake Project is located just outside of the Southwestern Athabasca Basin within 25km of Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposits. A series of recent discoveries including F3 Uranium's JR and Tetra Zones, Nexgen Energy's PCE occurrence, and Paladin Energy's Saloon area further highlight the uranium discovery potential near the Southwestern Athabasca Basin.

Wales Lake is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property.

Figure 1. Wales Lake 2025 Drill Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/257490_f23bc756d46c98e8_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, lead by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

