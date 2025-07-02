Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Discovers New RIRGS Target Near Its Valley Deposit and Provides 2025 Field Program Update

New reduced-intrusion related gold system, "Celestic," discovered at surface roughly 27 km from Valley and 5 km from existing heavy equipment winter trail

Discovery highlighted by selective grab samples of up to 11.7 g/t Au and an outcrop chip sample of 1.09 g/t Au over 4.0 m from zones of densely sheeted quartz veins exposed at surface

Snowline's broader 2025 field program advancing ahead of schedule, with >11,000 m drilled to date on three targets alongside an expanded development-focused program to support future technical studies and permitting.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the " Company " or " Snowline ") is pleased to announce discovery of a reduced-intrusion related gold system ("RIRGS") on its Cynthia Project, Yukon, roughly 27 km southwest of its Valley gold deposit ("Valley") on the adjacent Rogue Project (Figures 2 & 3). The "Celestic" target covers several zones of gold-bearing, densely sheeted quartz veins exposed in a 4.5 x 3 km granodiorite intrusion. Selective grab samples of quartz vein material returned up to 11.7 g/t Au, while a continuous 4.0 m chip sample across an exposed outcrop returned 1.09 g/t Au (Figure 1). Subject to additional follow up, the Celestic target may see initial drilling in 2025 as Snowline advances its largest field program to date.

"That we are still finding large, exposed, untested, and previously unknown reduced-intrusion related gold systems near our flagship Valley deposit highlights the underexplored nature of this prospective district," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "I would like to commend Snowline's field teams for their ongoing work in advancing and expanding our pipeline of regional targets on our 100%-owned, 3,600 km 2 Yukon mineral claim position. We are excited by the demonstrated fertility of this region as we continue to uncover compelling new targets, and of course by the opportunity to test these targets for the very first time."

2025 FIELD PROGRAM UPDATE

Drilling: Snowline's 2025 drill program is proceeding ahead of schedule, with five drills turning and over 11,000 m completed to date in 28 holes on three targets. Over 8,000 m of this drilling has been completed around Valley, primarily as step-outs sampling previously untested locations within the broader Valley intrusion and as infill drilling aimed at converting inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources or higher. Roughly 2,500 m has been completed at the Einarson Project's Jupiter target. An additional 500 m has been completed as part of a Phase I drill program on the Einarson Project's Neptune target, the first ever drill testing of a roughly 30 km zone of elevated to anomalous gold in talus fines and soils associated with a regional-scale faulted anticline. Subsequent regional drilling will focus primarily on RIRGS targets on the Rogue and Cynthia projects.

Valley Development: Snowline has expanded the scope of its 2025 field program to support advancement of Valley towards a Prefeasibility Study and permitting. The expanded program includes:

Surficial mapping, test pitting, sonic drilling and passive seismic surveying to characterize overburden around Valley and at potential infrastructure locations

geotechnical drilling to improve understanding of pit constraints

geochemical and metallurgical testing to inform processing refinements and reclamation considerations

hydrometric monitoring and hydrogeological testing to further characterize surface and groundwater

expanded wildlife surveying to inform permitting baselines, and

LiDAR surveying across the broader project footprint to inform engineering work.

CELESTIC TARGET, CYNTHIA PROPERTY

The Celestic target is a newly discovered RIRGS with a Valley-type signature characterized by quartz-sheeted veins hosted within a 4.5 x 3 km multiphase granodioritic intrusive. The target covers at least five areas of densely sheeted quartz veins. It is located roughly 1 km and 3 km southwest of Snowline's "Intersection" and "Sydney" targets on its Cynthia Project, Yukon and 27 km southwest of Valley. The Plata winter trail, a potential future access route for Valley in the Rogue Project Preliminary Economic Assessment [1] , runs within 5 km of the target.

Figure 1 - Site photos from Celestic, with locations A-D shown in Figure 2 below. A) 11.7 g/t quartz-carbonate vein specimen with associated bismuthinite. B-D) Outcrops of densely sheeted veins, with multiple overlapping vein orientations. A chip sample denoted by the red line across outcrop B (total length: 4.0 m) returned 1.09 g/t.

Regional geochemical sampling shows elevated to anomalous gold and bismuth values in stream sediments across multiple drainages originating from the intrusion. Follow-up prospecting revealed multiple zones of sheeted quartz veins typical of RIRGS mineralization, including a 500 x 400 m area with vein densities >10/m, often with multiple orientations present. Initial results are considered by the Company to be encouraging; of 74 samples taken, 14 returned >0.1 g/t Au, averaging 1.4 g/t Au. Continuous sampling yielded channel samples of 4.0 meters at 1.09 g/t Au, together with selective samples of bismuthinite-bearing quartz vein material assaying up to 11.7 g/t Au. The sheeted vein corridor, characterized by gold-bismuth-tellurium-tungsten anomalies, is open in all directions.

Figure 2 - Overview map of the Celestic target, located within a mid-Cretaceous aged granodiorite intrusion. Zones of densely sheeted veins occur over an area of at least 4 x 1.5 km within the broader corridor and remain open. Letters A-D denote photograph locations in Figure 1 above. The Intersection target is located immediately northeast of the intrusion and has seen limited historical (2010) drilling, but earlier prospecting efforts did not extend into the intrusion.

STOCK OPTIONS, DEFERRED SHARE UNITS AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

Snowline also announces that it has granted a total of 300,000 stock options, 60,000 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs"), and 150,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain employees and a director pursuant to its Omnibus Incentive Plan.

The stock options have an exercise price of C$8.64, vest 20% each six months starting six months from the grant date and expire after five years. The RSUs vest 100% in three years from the grant date. The DSUs vest immediately upon grant and are payable upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

Figure 3 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin projects: Rogue, Einarson, Ursa, Cynthia and Olympus. The Celestic target is located on the Cynthia Project, roughly 27 km southwest of Valley and 5 km northeast of the Plata Winter Trail.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km 2 ). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open mineral resource estimate of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured and Indicated and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au, as outlined in a May 15, 2025 news release [2] . Results of a preliminary economic analysis on Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs, as outlined in a June 23, 2025 news release .

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Sergio Gamonal, M.Sc., P. Geo., Chief Geologist for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

info@snowlinegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's work programs, results, surface work, advancement of studies and permitting, mineral resource estimates, projected mining plans costs, projected life of mine, and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

[1] See news release dated June 23, 2025 available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.snowlinegold.com

[2] Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate has a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/snowline-gold-discovers-new-rirgs-target-near-its-valley-deposit-and-provides-202-1045213