On 21 May 2025, Cavotec Group AB announced an offer to acquire all shares in Cavotec SA for the purpose of implementing a change of domicile from Switzerland to Sweden. All conditions for the offer have now been fulfilled and Cavotec Group AB has resolved to complete the offer.

Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that Cavotec Group AB, company registration number 559525-5877, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Cavotec Group AB applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to 9 July 2025.

Short Name: CCCAB Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 101,857,473 ISIN Code: SE0025010887 Order book id: 412714 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 50 Industrials Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.