VCI Global Limited: QuantGold Launches Qsecore: World's First SIM-Layer Encryption Platform for Mobile Security

Following Successful Testing, August Rollout Brings Military-Grade Voice, Messaging, and Data Vault to Mobile Users

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy, today announced the official launch of Qsecore, a breakthrough encryption solution developed under its encryption platform, QuantGold Data Platform ("QuantGold"). Qsecore is the world's first Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)-layer security product that enables hardware-level encrypted voice call, messaging, and file storage, creating a full-stack mobile security ecosystem for enterprise and government use.

Qsecore is designed for:

Governments and law enforcement agencies seeking sovereign-grade communications

Financial institutions and fintechs requiring executive communication privacy

High-net-worth individuals, journalists, and professionals at high risk of surveillance or targeting

Enterprises needing internal communications protection beyond standard mobile device management (MDM) systems

Unlike app-based or cloud-dependent tools, Qsecore is a thin, chip-integrated encryption which is hardware-rooted, offering zero-trust architecture on the telecom layer, independent of phone operating systems or third-party cloud providers. Paired with the Qsecore mobile app, it offers:

Compatible with existing SIM cards and phone numbers

Works on most iOS and Android smartphones without hardware modification

All communications and stored files are encrypted at the SIM layer

Qsecore app includes secure call, chat, media sharing, and file vault functionality

No data leaves the device unless authorized and encrypted end-to-end



According to Persistence Market Research, the market for secure mobile communications is expected to reach approximately USD 88.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2022 to 2032. This surge is fuelled by the accelerating pace of digitalization, rapid advancements in mobile and wireless technologies, and increasing global concerns around data privacy and security.

Following successful technical testing and security validation, Qsecore will begin its commercial rollout in August 2025, starting with enterprise and strategic market deployments. The launch will support multi-user enterprise licenses, sector-specific secure deployments, and future integration with QuantGold's broader encryption and AI security suite.

"In an era where surveillance threats are no longer theoretical, Qsecore gives users sovereignty over their mobile data. It's a breakthrough for enterprise-grade privacy, and a milestone in QuantGold's mission to redefine encrypted infrastructure globally," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About QuantGold Data Platform

QuantGold is a sovereign-grade encrypted AI compute platform that enables institutions to extract insights from sensitive data without exposing the underlying information. Built on a foundation of over 120 encryption patents, QuantGold combines hardware-based security, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and blockchain auditability to support compliant, privacy-preserving AI computation. Its pay-per-compute model allows governments, enterprises, and research institutions to monetize data securely while maintaining full ownership and control. QuantGold operates across key sectors including healthcare, finance, public administration, and AI R&D, with deployments underway across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

