Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced that Versicherungskammer Group has selected Clearwater Analytics' platform to power their middle, back office and risk functions.

This decision is based on a comprehensive operating model review that began in 2024, followed by a structured selection process to identify a strategic partner. The rigorous assessment underscored the need for change, as market developments and demographic shifts demanded more agility, transparency, and efficiency. By adopting Clearwater's modern, cloud-based platform, Versicherungskammer will gain real-time, advanced data analytics to strengthen investment decision-making and drive improved performance. This will allow Versicherungskammer to focus on its core competencies in capital investment in the future.

"Partnering with Clearwater marks an important shift in our investment operations strategy and is central to our goal of future-proofing Versicherungskammer's investment capabilities," said Martin Knobbe, Head of Middle and Back Office Investment at Versicherungskammer. "Versicherungskammer becomes part of a platform with over 700 insurance customers, which offers considerable network advantages. This partnership allows us to focus on our core competencies, enhances data quality, supports our decision-making processes, and lays the foundations for the further development of our risk and performance management. This transition not only improves agility and flexibility of our business processes it future-proofs the Group's investment operations and provides us with economic advantages."

"Versicherungskammer is setting a new benchmark for insurers modernizing their investment operations," said Keith Viverito, Managing Director EMEA at Clearwater Analytics. "It's a privilege to partner with them on this transformation. Together, we're implementing a solution that combines technology from our recent acquisitions, Enfusion and Beacon, to deliver a powerful front-to-back platform. This will modernize Versicherungskammer's operations, significantly enhance the accuracy and timeliness of their data across all asset classes, and support their long-term growth objectives."

Versicherungskammer joins more than 2,400 clients worldwide on Clearwater's unique single-instance, multi-tenant platform. The solution delivers comprehensive investment data management, risk, performance, accounting, and reporting capabilities through a single, unified cloud-native system that eliminates data silos and automates manual processes that impact efficiency and accuracy.

Contact an expert today for more information about Clearwater Analytics and how our solutions can support your organization.

About Versicherungskammer Group

The Versicherungskammer Group is the largest public insurer in Germany and is among the top 10 primary insurers in Germany. With its regionally active companies, the company is active in Bavaria, the Palatinate, Saarland as well as in Berlin and Brandenburg. The health insurer of the S-Finanzgruppe operates nationwide together with the other public insurers. The social commitment of the Versicherungskammer Group is of great importance. The sustainability-oriented strategy of promoting voluntary institutions and initiatives, which are particularly active in the field of prevention and safety, has been further strengthened for several years by the two foundations, the Versicherungskammer-Stiftung and Versicherungskammer-Kulturstiftung. In addition, the Versicherungskammer Group has been awarded the "Work and Family" certificate as a family-friendly company for the third time. It has around 7,500 employees, including around 340 trainees. Further information can be found at Konzern Versicherungskammer VK Konzernportal.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250702414242/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and PR +1 208-433-1200 press@clearwateranalytics.com