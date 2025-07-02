Highlights

Awale continues to deliver high-grade results from its Odienne project, including 16.4 g/t gold over 52 metres at Charger.

Awale welcomed Fortuna Mining with a +$8 million strategic investment.

American Eagle announced another investment by South32 and commenced its 30,000 metre drill program at NAK.

XXIX announced an updated resource estimate at Opemiska: 1,438 Mlbs CuEq indicated (62,706 kt @ 1.04% CuEq) + 709 Mlbs CuEq inferred (78,485 kt @ 0.41% CuEq), pit constrained.

Mistango increased its Omega property area by 60% by acquiring the McVittie property.

Orecap's acquisition of 19.9% of Kintavar Exploration Inc. is expected to close in the near term.

Significant activity in Kirland Lake District with High Profile appointments in the region.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company" or "Orecap") is pleased to provide an update on its portfolio companies.

Awale Resources Update:

Awale Resources welcomed a $8.26M strategic investment from Fortuna Mining Ltd. (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna") on May 29, 2025. Fortuna owns 15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Awalé on an undiluted basis.

Awale continued to intersect mineralization at its flagship Odienné Project, including:

16.4 g/t gold over 52 metres, including 70.3 g/t gold over 11 metres, extending the Charger Target at depth (see June 25, 2025 news release).

1.6 g/t gold equivalent over 45 metres at the BBM Zone (see April 8, 2025 news release).

12 g/t gold over 26 metres at the Charger Target (see April 17, 2025 news release).

5.2 g.t gold over 15 metres at the Empire Target (see May 12, 2025 news release).

Awale also extended its Fremen target footprint by 5km, confirming new gold mineralization on its 100%-owned ground (see June 16, 2025 news release). Orecap owns 7,389,833 shares and 4,166,666 warrants of Awale.

American Eagle Update:

American Eagle Gold received an additional C$820K from its partner, South32 Limited ("South32"), maintaining its 19.9% equity interest (see June 5, 2025, news release).

American Eagle Gold also commenced its 30,000-metre drill program at its NAK project (see May 22, 2025 news release). Orecap owns 10,718,748 shares of American Eagle Gold.

XXIX Metal Update:

XXIX announced an updated mineral resource estimate on its Opemiska project on June 3, 2025:

1,438 Mlbs CuEq (Indicated resource of 62,706 kt @ 1.04% CuEq) + 709 Mlbs CuEq (Inferred resource of 78,485 kt @ 0.41% CuEq), pit constrained resource.

Shallower pit, reduced surface footprint, and significantly lower strip ratio.

New gold potential on Cooke zone (a past-producing gold mine with its crown pillar still intact).

High-quality PEA in the near term.

XXIX also completed comprehensive data validation and reinterpretation on its Thierry Project (see February 12, 2025 news release):

Expanded K1 deposit with 15 previously excluded drill holes: mineralization from surface to a depth of 400 meters, 1.2 KM strike length up to 260 metres width.

K2 Deposit is currently undergoing reinterpretation and validation.

Significant potential between K1 and K2.

Near-term drilling to confirm the new model, leading to an updated MRE.

Orecap owns 39,096,852 shares of XXIX.

Mistango River Resources Update:

Mistango increased its Omega property area by 60%, as a result of acquiring the McVittie property for $25,000 and a 3% NSR (see June 19, 2025 news release).

Omega is a strategic asset near Kirkland Lake, ON, with 219.8 Koz (4.92Mt grading 1.39 g/t Au) in the indicated category, and 365.4 Koz (4.69Mt grading 2.42 g/t Au) in the inferred category.

Orecap owns 24,708,975 shares of Mistango River Resources.

Orecap's Update on its Acquisition of Kintavar Exploration Inc. and its Kirkland Lake Strategy:

On April 22, 2025, Orecap announced that it entered into an asset purchase agreement with Kintavar Exploration Inc. ("Kintavar") and XXIX:

Orecap to acquire 19.9% of Kintavar Exploration in exchange for 50% of the Roger Gold Project (purchased from SOQUEM for $1.6M of Orecap's XXIX shares owned).

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the near term.

Orecap notes the significant activity in the Kirkland Lake district with the appointments of Pierre Lassonde, Rick Howes and Hannes Portmann as Gold Candle Ltd.'s Chairman, CEO, and CFO, respectively. Orecap and Mistango own several properties in the district, including the McGarry Project, which is contiguous with Gold Candle's multi-million-ounce Kerr Addison project, offering significant potential synergies, including a high-grade resource and mining infrastructure already in place at McGarry.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Orecap Invest Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), XXIX Metal (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Mistango (CSE: MIS), Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC), Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG), in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focussed on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder.

Orecap's Current Equity Holdings include:

Company (Ticker) Shares Owned Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS) 24,708,975 XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) 39,096,852 American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) 10,718,748 Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC) 7,389,833 + 4,166,666 warrants Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG) 5,125,000 + 2,562,500 warrants

For the latest videos from Orecap, Ore Group, and all things Mining, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward- looking statements)", including details about the business of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the receipt by the Company of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the name change. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257524

SOURCE: Orecap Invest Corp.