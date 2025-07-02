Safello Group AB: Safello increases exposure to TAO in its strategic crypto reserve

Stockholm, 2 July 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, today announces its ninth reallocation of its crypto treasury, further increasing its exposure to TAO, the native token of the decentralised AI protocol Bittensor.

On 2 July 2025, Safello sold 1 BTC at a price of EUR 90,890 per BTC and acquired approximately 328 TAO at an average price of EUR 277 per token.

This follows Safello's initial TAO acquisitions in May and June 2025 and forms part of a long-term dollar-cost averaging strategy. Safello's crypto treasury now consists of approximately 3 BTC and 2,609 TAO.

###

For more information, please contact

David Leeb, Chief Marketing Officer, at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser

Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.