WKN: A3CPCR | ISIN: SE0015346895 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TS
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 08:13
0,558 Euro
+1,09 % +0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFELLO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFELLO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safello Group AB: Safello increases exposure to TAO in its strategic crypto reserve

Stockholm, 2 July 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, today announces its ninth reallocation of its crypto treasury, further increasing its exposure to TAO, the native token of the decentralised AI protocol Bittensor.

On 2 July 2025, Safello sold 1 BTC at a price of EUR 90,890 per BTC and acquired approximately 328 TAO at an average price of EUR 277 per token.

This follows Safello's initial TAO acquisitions in May and June 2025 and forms part of a long-term dollar-cost averaging strategy. Safello's crypto treasury now consists of approximately 3 BTC and 2,609 TAO.

###

For more information, please contact
David Leeb, Chief Marketing Officer, at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser
Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, with over 404,000 users. The company is empowering financial independence by making crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and easy solution for buying, selling, storing, as well as depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - ensuring seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Operating in Sweden, Safello has been registered as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) since 2013 and is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information visit www.safello.com.


