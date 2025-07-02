Clean Vision Corporation Breaks Ground on Clean-Seas West Virginia Facility

Marks Major Milestone Toward Sustainable Energy and Job Creation in the Region

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion and circular oil development, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its Clean-Seas West Virginia (CSWV) facility in Belle, West Virginia. The initial 50 tons-per-day (TPD) plastic pyrolysis plant represents a key step in advancing the region's role in the global circular economy.

More than 100 people attended the event, including notable dignitaries: West Virginia State Treasurer Larry Pack, Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, and representatives for U.S. Senators Shelley Moore-Capito and Jim Justice and Congresswoman Carol D. Miller, underscoring the state's support for Clean Vision's mission and investment in the region.

"This is more than just a groundbreaking - it's a new chapter for West Virginia's clean energy future," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation. "I couldn't be prouder of our team. We're well on our way to commissioning this facility and expect to be operational in Q4 of this year."

The Belle facility is expected to bring over 40 high-paying technical and operational jobs to the area during its initial phase. As the company executes its expansion plans to scale the facility to 200TPD, it anticipates creating more than 100 full-time jobs.

During the event, CSWV showcased its Training, Research and Evaluation unit, which is already onsite and undergoing final preparations for activation later this month. Feedstock agreements - essential to ensuring a consistent supply of plastic waste - are firmly in place. The company is currently finalizing its offtake agreement, the final element of the project's financial structure.

"Our commitment to West Virginia is long-term," Bates added. "This facility will not only help reduce plastic waste but also position the state as a leader in clean energy innovation."

Clean-Seas West Virginia is part of Clean Vision's broader mission to build the global Plastic Conversion Network: diverting post-use plastic from landfills and incinerators and our world's oceans and converting it into precursors for circular plastics and other valuable products..

Full groundbreaking ceremony video here: https://youtu.be/xRzjLiLJTX4

View a technical walk through video here: https://www.youtube.com/live/EsHV7D8wNVE?si=Ypt2FuLDtj610AAV

For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky @cleanvisioncorp.bsky.social

About Clean-Seas, Inc.:

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

