

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sports car manufacturer Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) announced Wednesday that it is expanding its range of all-wheel-drive versions of 911 series with three models.



The latest edition of the Carrera 4S is being launched as a coupé and cabriolet.



With the debut of the new 911 Carrera 4S, as coupé, cabriolet and Targa 4S, the company now offers a total of six derivatives of the sports car with all-wheel drive.



In addition, the 911 Targa offers a choice of two variants of the body style.



Porsche noted that its extensively revised powertrain gives the all-wheel-drive sports car a significant boost in emotionality compared to its predecessor models.



The new all-wheel drive variants of the 911 adopt the upgraded drive system of the Carrera S. Its 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine produces 353 kW, around 22 kW more than in the predecessor model.



According to the firm, the increase in performance is partly due to the optimised intercooler system, the design of which is carried over from the 911 Turbo.



The 911 Carrera 4S Coupé accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, with Sport Chrono Package, and to a top speed of 308 km/h.



The 911 Targa, which was launched 60 years ago, has combined the pleasure of a convertible with the year-round comfort of a coupé, the firm noted.



