Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A116LR | ISIN: FR0011981968 | Ticker-Symbol: WO6
02.07.25 | 18:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 15:48 Uhr
Worldline SA commits to robustness

Worldline commits to robustness
Two external firms engaged to assess
risk framework and audit remaining HBR portfolio

Paris La Défense, 2 July 2025 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces it has initiated two external assessments to evaluate its risk management framework.

As part of a commitment to full transparency and to dissipate any residual doubt, an audit has been commissioned to Accuracy on the remaining High Brand Risk (HBR) portfolio to confirm its clean-up and alignment with its compliance and risk framework.

Additionally, Worldline will undertake a comprehensive assessment of its compliance and risk framework and its implementation, a task assigned to Oliver Wyman. The main conclusions will be communicated alongside the Group earnings report on October 21st and the first outcomes will be communicated alongside the H1 financial communication on July 30th.

This approach aims to conduct an in-depth review of the Group's HBR activities, with first conclusions by the end of July, while simultaneously evaluating the compliance and risk framework and their implementation and the control system. By the end of October, we expect any potential weaknesses and improvement areas to be identified, and in such cases, necessary action plans will be executed to ensure optimal operational integrity.

This initiative, spearheaded by Top Management and the Board of Directors, will be coordinated by Paul Hastings LLP law firm and overseen by a special ad hoc committee of the Board of Directors, together with the Group CEO.

Worldline's Top Management and Board of Directors are fully committed to strict compliance with regulations and risk prevention standards.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

  • July 30, 2025 - H1 2025 results

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Peter Farren
E peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst
E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
