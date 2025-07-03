

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology (MCHP) has partnered with Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation and NetVision Co. Ltd. to launch Japan's first ASA-ML-based camera development platform.



The collaboration supports the automotive industry's shift from proprietary camera systems to open, interoperable standards under the Automotive SerDes Alliance Motion Link (ASA-ML) framework.



The joint platform simplifies the adoption of ASA-ML for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) by offering high-speed, asymmetric video connectivity with embedded hardware-based link-layer security, meeting emerging cybersecurity regulations. The solution includes Nippon Chemi-Con's new CDTrans camera module and NetVision's NV061 development board, both powered by Microchip's VS775S serializer/deserializer chipset.



Microchip's Kevin So stated that the partnership is designed to reduce development risk and accelerate ASA-ML deployment among Japanese OEMs. Nippon Chemi-Con CTO Katsunori Nogami emphasized that the open-standard approach ensures cross-vendor compatibility and future-proof scalability, which are vital for Japan's evolving Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) landscape.



NetVision's engineering director, Kenji Kudo, added that their emulator platform will help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers overcome limitations of closed proprietary protocols, enabling standardized in-vehicle networking architectures.



ASA-ML adoption is supported globally by over 150 companies-including BMW, Ford, GM, Continental, Bosch, and Denso-spanning the entire automotive ecosystem. As camera-based ADAS systems scale across L2 and L2+ autonomous platforms, demand for flexible, interoperable multi-vendor solutions continues to rise.



Microchip's VS775S chip delivers scalable-bandwidth video support and has been central to the development of this open ecosystem, allowing real-time signal evaluation during ECU and camera module design.



The new camera development kit will be showcased at Automotive Ethernet Tech Days in Kyoto on July 3-4. Engineering samples and evaluation kits are available now for qualified customers.



Wednesday, MCHP closed at $73.16, up 2.06%, and is currently trading after hours at $73.89, up 1% on the NasdaqGS.



