Aperam S.A.: Aperam update on Q2 2025 market & financial trends

DJ Aperam update on Q2 2025 market & financial trends 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam update on Q2 2025 market & financial trends 
03-Jul-2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Aperam update on Q2 2025 market & financial trends 
 
  
 
  
 
Luxembourg, July 3, 2025 (07:00 CEST) - In preparation of the upcoming quarterly results release scheduled for 
Thursday, 31 July 2025, we would like to remind market participants of the standing guidance, earnings drivers and 
events that should be considered. 
 
  
 
Q2 2025 outlook: 
 
We confirm the Q2 2025 outlook, as specified in the Q1 2025 presentation, the management podcast and during the 
conference call on 30 April 2025: 
 
 -- Q2 2025 group adjusted EBITDA higher than Q1 2025 (EUR86m) and lower net financial debt versus the EUR1,235m 
  reported at the end of Q1 2025. 
  
 
Additional items to consider: 
 
 -- Spot raw material prices at the time of the Q1 release implied a less negative valuation effect for Q2. However 
  realized prices now indicate a negative valuation effect on a comparable level qoq for Q2 and a comparable number 
  for Q3. The resulting delta is about EUR10m for Q2. 
The Aperam compiled Q2 2025 adjusted EBITDA consensus stands at EUR119m (average) currently. The consensus is updated & 
published at: https://www.aperam.com/investors/news-contacts/results 
 
  
 
Current trading: 
 
 -- Brazil: the market is stable both demand and volume wise and the development is consistent with our guidance of 
  EUR100 - 120m adjusted EBITDA for 2025. 
 -- Alloys business continues to be strong in Q2. 
 -- In Europe pricing pressure has intensified during Q2 and realized pricing declined versus Q1. The economic 
  sentiment is burdened by uncertainty. Demand remains at a very low level. 
  
 
Other points: 
 
 -- Leadership Journey Phase 5 is fully on track to realise the target gains of EUR75m in 2025. 
  
 
  
 
Please note that forward guidance for adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and net debt is always provided on a stable commodity 
price assumption. 
 
Commodity prices & FX 
 
                         MAR 25    APR 25    MAY 25    JUN 25 
 
Nickel LME             USD/t    16,055    15,210    15,325    14,989 
 
Ferrochrome            USD/t    1,979     2,127     2,293     2,227 
 
EU Stainless Scrap         USD/t    1,357     1,437     1,379     1,335 
 
EU Stainless CR 2mm 304      USD/t    2,633     2,720     2,639     2,676 
 
USD/EUR              x      1.08     1.12     1.13     1.15 
 
USD/BRL                            5.78 
Source: Bloomberg, LME, CRU 
                  x      5.77          5.67     5.54 
The Q2 2025 financial performance will be published before the market opens on Thursday, 31 July 2025. 
 
  
 
Aperam management will host a conference call for members of the investment community to discuss the 
Q2 2025 financial performance on 31 July 2025 at 15:00 CEST.

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam SA and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). The information is valid only at the time of release and Aperam does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements on the basis of new information, future events, subject to applicable regulation.

Contact

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2164396 03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164396&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
