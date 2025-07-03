Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
This announcement contains inside information.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. ("Reinet") notes the further press speculation concerning the possibility of a sale of Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited ("PIC") in which Reinet owns an indirect 49.5 per cent. interest.
Further to the announcement made on Friday 27 June 2025, Reinet confirms that it has been approached by Athora Holding Ltd and is in advanced talks relating to the potential disposal of its interest in PIC. The terms of the proposal imply a consideration payable for 100 per cent. of the fully diluted share capital of PIC of approximately GBP 5.7 billion, as at the date of this announcement.
There can be no certainty that any possible transaction contemplated in this announcement will proceed nor as to the terms of any such transaction.
A further announcement will be made in due course if and when appropriate.
The issue of this announcement shall not, for the avoidance of doubt, in any circumstances, create any implication that Reinet shall be required to provide further updates on the status of any matters contemplated in this announcement (save as may be required by law or regulation).
