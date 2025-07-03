DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director 03-Jul-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Appointment of Director Further to recent announcements by the Company relating to the adoption of a crypto treasury management strategy, the Board of Anemoi is delighted to announce that Richard Emanuel MBE will be appointed to the Board as Executive Chairman, subject to final onboarding and approval at a Board meeting scheduled for Friday 4th July 2025. Mr Emanuel is a British businessman and investor who has built several companies in the tech / telecoms sector from early stage to nine figure annual revenues. With his experience in successfully scaling companies and creating value he will lead Anemoi's strategy both in developing the core business of KYC/AML software and services and progressing Anemoi's stated objective to successfully execute on a significant Crypto / Bitcoin investment strategy working with high quality counterparties in accordance with the Company's announcements of 6th, 9th June and 1st July 2025. Mr Emanuel's initial focus will be on strategic partnerships, building a strong capital base and recruitment of proven expertise in both software as a service and crypto currency. END Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

