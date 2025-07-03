Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Frankfurt
03.07.25 | 08:04
0,021 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
03.07.2025 09:03 Uhr
Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director 
03-Jul-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Appointment of Director 
 
  
 
Further to recent announcements by the Company relating to the adoption of a crypto treasury management strategy, the 
Board of Anemoi is delighted to announce that Richard Emanuel MBE will be appointed to the Board as Executive Chairman, 
subject to final onboarding and approval at a Board meeting scheduled for Friday 4th July 2025. Mr Emanuel is a British 
businessman and investor who has built several companies in the tech / telecoms sector from early stage to nine figure 
annual revenues. 
 
With his experience in successfully scaling companies and creating value he will lead Anemoi's strategy both in 
developing the core business of KYC/AML software and services and progressing Anemoi's stated objective to successfully 
execute on a significant Crypto / Bitcoin investment strategy working with high quality counterparties in accordance 
with the Company's announcements of 6th, 9th June and 1st July 2025. 
 
Mr Emanuel's initial focus will be on strategic partnerships, building a strong capital base and recruitment of proven 
expertise in both software as a service and crypto currency. 
 
  
 
  
 
Anemoi International Ltd    www.anemoi-international.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
