Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 08:01
0,017 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.07.2025 09:03 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Update

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Update 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Update 
24-Jul-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Crypto Treasury Management ('CTM') Update 
 
  
 
Further to the announcement of 1st July, the Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved a 
c15% gain on the partial disposal of its IB1T and BTGD Crypto holdings. The rebalancing transactions, consistent with 
the Company's active CTM Strategy, maintains the Company's initial capital exposure to Crypto whilst realizing a near 
15% gain. 
 
Richard Emanuel, MBE, Anemoi's recently appointed Executive Chairman comments: 
 
 "The Board will continue to rebalance the Company's Crypto exposure in an effort to reduce volatility and risk. Our 
aim is to achieve higher returns than could be achieved using fixed income instruments (bonds, deposits) whilst 
simultaneously attempting to reduce volatility and risk by actively managing our positions". 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Disclaimer: This announcement contains information regarding the Company's crypto asset treasury management approach. 
Crypto assets are not currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and involve a high degree of risk, 
including significant volatility and potential loss. This information is provided for general purposes only and does 
not constitute investment advice, a financial promotion, or an offer to buy or sell any crypto assets. Shareholders and 
prospective investors should exercise caution and seek appropriate independent advice before making any investment 
decisions based on this information. The Company accepts no liability for any loss arising from reliance on this 
announcement. 
 
  
 
END 
 
  
 
Anemoi International Ltd    www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 396791 
EQS News ID:  2173806 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173806&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.