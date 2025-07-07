DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director 07-Jul-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Appointment of Director Further to the Company's announcement on 3 July 2025 the Board is pleased to confirm that, effective immediately, Richard Emanuel MBE has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Richard_Emanuel). Emanuel will now move quickly to progress with the implementation of Anemoi's Bitcoin Treasury Management Strategy in parallel with the development of the company's core and complimentary business of KYC/ AML software and services. Initial focus will be on building a strong capital base, security and custody processes and controls related to BTC treasury. The Board looks forward to providing further details in due course. END Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

July 07, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)