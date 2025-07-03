DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 03-Jul-2025 / 09:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, July 3, 2025 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025: -- 35,556 shares -- EUR 5,371,198.80 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,590 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,093 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 341,671 shares for EUR 67,250,964.02 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 335,678 shares for EUR 66,313,031.28 As a reminder: The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account: -- 29,563 shares -- EUR 6,232,769.05 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,450 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,333 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 281,035 shares for EUR 49,893,952.42 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 297,764 shares for EUR 53,521,926.85 The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: -- 0 shares -- EUR 10,000,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius.com Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 6,590 341,671 67,250,964.02 6,093 335,678 66,313,031.28 01/02/2025 23 1,100 204,325.00 17 657 122,694.75 01/03/2025 37 1,700 311,321.00 6 400 74,400.00 01/06/2025 1 100 18,850.00 91 4,643 879,244.91 01/07/2025 6 300 59,181.00 74 3,400 670,888.00 01/08/2025 69 3,200 631,008.00 32 1,800 357,732.00 01/09/2025 40 1,800 360,702.00 47 2,600 523,406.00 01/10/2025 29 1,500 298,545.00 28 1,700 340,527.00 01/13/2025 44 1,729 344,434.09 45 2,800 564,368.00 01/14/2025 48 3,000 612,540.00 51 1,666 345,528.40 01/15/2025 77 3,023 607,502.08 46 3,100 629,827.00 01/16/2025 40 2,178 436,296.96 33 1,600 322,720.00 01/17/2025 38 1,700 334,951.00 30 1,124 223,248.88 01/20/2025 33 1,300 256,529.00 53 2,776 551,174.80 01/21/2025 43 1,600 323,664.00 55 2,850 578,293.50 01/22/2025 24 1,500 309,345.00 61 3,200 661,824.00 01/23/2025 67 3,200 661,376.00 53 3,000 624,540.00 01/24/2025 45 2,400 498,720.00 62 2,350 490,633.00 01/27/2025 71 2,701 560,349.46 41 2,300 479,918.00 01/28/2025 29 1,500 340,800.00 76 4,800 1,100,400.00 01/29/2025 127 5,300 1,182,854.00 77 4,200 944,370.00 01/30/2025 52 3,460 786,250.40 88 3,200 730,912.00 01/31/2025 55 3,100 695,423.00 35 2,100 472,731.00 02/03/2025 84 3,741 815,163.90 44 3,100 679,148.00 02/04/2025 98 4,502 973,917.66 40 2,200 477,070.00 02/05/2025 36 1,707 364,854.18 40 2,000 428,940.00 02/06/2025 56 3,600 763,380.00 50 2,701 573,827.45 02/07/2025 50 2,200 465,652.00 31 2,000 424,500.00 02/10/2025 52 2,300 488,244.00 45 2,523 536,692.56 02/11/2025 46 2,660 563,334.80 44 2,477 525,941.41 02/12/2025 73 4,000 857,760.00 74 3,599 777,995.83 02/13/2025 40 2,400 512,352.00 65 3,000 642,840.00 02/14/2025 61 3,170 673,339.70 32 1,600 340,720.00 02/17/2025 31 1,233 256,698.27 16 800 166,752.00 02/18/2025 66 2,600 538,122.00 39 2,011 417,141.73 02/19/2025 39 2,699 553,456.94 28 1,789 368,605.56 02/20/2025 68 3,000 615,420.00 92 5,150 1,060,385.00 02/21/2025 86 4,700 963,030.00 32 1,900 390,279.00 02/24/2025 63 3,350 680,117.00 36 2,200 448,184.00 02/25/2025 44 2,150 435,482.50 23 1,200 243,576.00 02/26/2025 49 2,900 592,093.00 54 3,700 758,648.00 02/27/2025 85 2,891 578,431.28 32 1,685 338,567.05 02/28/2025 73 2,899 573,190.28 57 2,715 537,841.50 03/03/2025 73 3,800 743,774.00 48 2,500 491,150.00 03/04/2025 111 5,300 1,021,257.00 16 700 137,151.00 03/05/2025 26 1,740 339,822.00 100 4,900 965,349.00 03/06/2025 53 2,600 509,886.00 88 4,541 896,756.68 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 6,590 341,671 67,250,964.02 6,093 335,678 66,313,031.28 03/07/2025 100 5,000 967,650.00 42 2,059 399,260.69 03/10/2025 100 4,663 887,089.12 29 1,600 306,560.00 03/11/2025 85 4,534 847,948.68 51 2,800 530,712.00 03/12/2025 15 1,000 189,760.00 109 5,900 1,129,083.00 03/13/2025 46 2,700 523,827.00 35 2,600 506,272.00 03/14/2025 47 2,300 447,511.00 70 3,500 682,675.00

