Donnerstag, 03.07.2025

WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Frankfurt
03.07.25 | 10:26
207,00 Euro
+1,37 % +2,80
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
206,20206,5011:52
206,20206,5011:52
Dow Jones News
03.07.2025 10:33 Uhr
151 Leser

(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
03-Jul-2025 / 09:58 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
Aubagne, July 3, 2025 
 
  
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
  
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025: 
  
 
 -- 35,556 shares 
 -- EUR 5,371,198.80 
 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,590 
 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,093 
 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 341,671 shares for EUR 67,250,964.02 
 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 335,678 shares for EUR 66,313,031.28 
  
 
As a reminder: 
  
 
The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account: 
 
 -- 29,563 shares 
 -- EUR 6,232,769.05 
 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,450 
 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,333 
 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 281,035 shares for EUR  49,893,952.42 
 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 297,764 shares for EUR  53,521,926.85 
  
 
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
  
 
 -- 0 shares 
 -- EUR 10,000,000.00 
  
 
  
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. 
 
  
 
Contact 
 
Petra Müller 
 
Head of Investor Relations 
 
+49 (0)551.308.6035 
 
Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com 
 
  
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
 
www.sartorius.com 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
        Buy side                       Sell side 
 
        Number of     Number of    Traded volume in  Number of     Number of    Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
 
 
Total     6,590       341,671     67,250,964.02   6,093       335,678     66,313,031.28 
 
01/02/2025  23         1,100      204,325.00     17         657       122,694.75 
 
01/03/2025  37         1,700      311,321.00     6         400       74,400.00 
 
01/06/2025  1         100       18,850.00     91         4,643      879,244.91 
 
01/07/2025  6         300       59,181.00     74         3,400      670,888.00 
 
01/08/2025  69         3,200      631,008.00     32         1,800      357,732.00 
 
01/09/2025  40         1,800      360,702.00     47         2,600      523,406.00 
 
01/10/2025  29         1,500      298,545.00     28         1,700      340,527.00 
 
01/13/2025  44         1,729      344,434.09     45         2,800      564,368.00 
 
01/14/2025  48         3,000      612,540.00     51         1,666      345,528.40 
 
01/15/2025  77         3,023      607,502.08     46         3,100      629,827.00 
 
01/16/2025  40         2,178      436,296.96     33         1,600      322,720.00 
 
01/17/2025  38         1,700      334,951.00     30         1,124      223,248.88 
 
01/20/2025  33         1,300      256,529.00     53         2,776      551,174.80 
 
01/21/2025  43         1,600      323,664.00     55         2,850      578,293.50 
 
01/22/2025  24         1,500      309,345.00     61         3,200      661,824.00 
 
01/23/2025  67         3,200      661,376.00     53         3,000      624,540.00 
 
01/24/2025  45         2,400      498,720.00     62         2,350      490,633.00 
 
01/27/2025  71         2,701      560,349.46     41         2,300      479,918.00 
 
01/28/2025  29         1,500      340,800.00     76         4,800      1,100,400.00 
 
01/29/2025  127        5,300      1,182,854.00    77         4,200      944,370.00 
 
01/30/2025  52         3,460      786,250.40     88         3,200      730,912.00 
 
01/31/2025  55         3,100      695,423.00     35         2,100      472,731.00 
 
02/03/2025  84         3,741      815,163.90     44         3,100      679,148.00 
 
02/04/2025  98         4,502      973,917.66     40         2,200      477,070.00 
 
02/05/2025  36         1,707      364,854.18     40         2,000      428,940.00 
 
02/06/2025  56         3,600      763,380.00     50         2,701      573,827.45 
 
02/07/2025  50         2,200      465,652.00     31         2,000      424,500.00 
 
02/10/2025  52         2,300      488,244.00     45         2,523      536,692.56 
 
02/11/2025  46         2,660      563,334.80     44         2,477      525,941.41 
 
02/12/2025  73         4,000      857,760.00     74         3,599      777,995.83 
 
02/13/2025  40         2,400      512,352.00     65         3,000      642,840.00 
 
02/14/2025  61         3,170      673,339.70     32         1,600      340,720.00 
 
02/17/2025  31         1,233      256,698.27     16         800       166,752.00 
 
02/18/2025  66         2,600      538,122.00     39         2,011      417,141.73 
 
02/19/2025  39         2,699      553,456.94     28         1,789      368,605.56 
 
02/20/2025  68         3,000      615,420.00     92         5,150      1,060,385.00 
 
02/21/2025  86         4,700      963,030.00     32         1,900      390,279.00 
 
02/24/2025  63         3,350      680,117.00     36         2,200      448,184.00 
 
02/25/2025  44         2,150      435,482.50     23         1,200      243,576.00 
 
02/26/2025  49         2,900      592,093.00     54         3,700      758,648.00 
 
02/27/2025  85         2,891      578,431.28     32         1,685      338,567.05 
 
02/28/2025  73         2,899      573,190.28     57         2,715      537,841.50 
 
03/03/2025  73         3,800      743,774.00     48         2,500      491,150.00 
 
03/04/2025  111        5,300      1,021,257.00    16         700       137,151.00 
 
03/05/2025  26         1,740      339,822.00     100        4,900      965,349.00 
 
03/06/2025  53         2,600      509,886.00     88         4,541      896,756.68 
        Buy side                       Sell side 
 
        Number of     Number of    Traded volume in  Number of     Number of    Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
 
 
Total     6,590       341,671     67,250,964.02   6,093       335,678     66,313,031.28 
 
03/07/2025  100        5,000      967,650.00     42         2,059      399,260.69 
 
03/10/2025  100        4,663      887,089.12     29         1,600      306,560.00 
 
03/11/2025  85         4,534      847,948.68     51         2,800      530,712.00 
 
03/12/2025  15         1,000      189,760.00     109        5,900      1,129,083.00 
 
03/13/2025  46         2,700      523,827.00     35         2,600      506,272.00 
 
03/14/2025  47         2,300      447,511.00     70         3,500      682,675.00

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 03:58 ET (07:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
