Record date for reverse share split in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("FPC" or the "Company") held on June 24, 2025, a resolution was passed to carry out a reverse share split, whereby two thousand (2,000) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share (reverse split 1:2,000). The AGM also resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the reverse split.

The Board has decided that the record date for the reverse split will be July 11, 2025.

As a result of the reverse split, FPC's B-shares will change its ISIN code. As of July 10, 2025, the B-shares will be traded under the new ISIN code SE0025420235. From this date, the share price will reflect the effect of the reverse split.

Following the reverse split, the total number of shares in the Company will decrease from 15,175,375,766 shares (7,875,000 A-shares and 15,167,500,766 B-shares) and 15,246,250,766 votes to 7,587,687 shares (3,937 A-shares and 7,583,750 B-shares) and 7,623,120 votes. Each share will have a quota value of SEK 21.353477 after the reverse split.

Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower number of shares in proportion to their holdings as of the record date on July 11, 2025. Shareholders whose holdings of B-shares on the record date are not evenly divisible by 2,000 will, in accordance with the AGM's resolution, receive additional B-shares free of charge from the Company to ensure their holdings are evenly divisible by 2,000. The provision of these B-shares will be handled by Euroclear Sweden AB, and no further action is required by the shareholders.

Timeline for the reverse share split:

July 9, 2025 - Last day of trading in Fingerprint's share before the reverse split.

July 10, 2025 - First day of trading in Fingerprint's share after the reverse split. This means that the share price from this day onward will reflect the effect of the reverse split.

July 11, 2025 - Record date for the reverse split.





For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com